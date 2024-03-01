The Caitlin Clark effect gets in full force as tickets for Ohio State vs. Iowa's marquee matchup touch $577

Iowa ace Caitlin Clark registered a triple-double of 33 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, breaking the all-time major women's scoring record previously held by Lynette Woodard of Kansas, against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday.

According to ticket sales company, TickPick, the cheapest tickets to the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes' final regular-season game, against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, are retailing for $454.

Front-row seats are retailing at $3,583, with the average ticket price going for $577, making it the most expensive game in women's basketball encompassing the WNBA and NCAA competitions.

Showcasing the Caitlin Clark effect, Iowa games make up seven of the top 10 most expensive games on the list, topping the 2022 WNBA All-Star game and Game 3 of the 2023 WNBA Finals pitting the Las Vegas Aces against the NY Liberty ($148).

The Ohio State Buckeyes will pose a stiff test to the Hawkeyes in what could be Caitlin Clark's last regular-season college basketball game before she departs for the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark chasing the ultimate record

Not content with just breaking the women's college basketball points scoring record, Caitlin Clark is going for the overall scoring record against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Pete Maravich, who played for LSU between 1967 and 1970, holds the overall scoring record in college basketball with 3,667 points, and Clark is hot on his heels, needing just 18 points to surpass Pistol Pete.

After the game against Minnesota, the record-breaking Clark spoke about breaking Maravich's record.

"Pete's record, it's getting closer and closer," Clark said. "I vividly remember even people in high school coming up to me and talking about Pete and (saying), 'You need to watch him on YouTube.'

"It's super special closing in on that. My first goal is focusing on Ohio State, but it's super special just to be in the same realm as a lot of these really talented players who have done a lot of really great things for not just women's basketball or just men's basketball, but basketball in general."

With the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament still to come and the possibility of a deep run in both events for the Hawkeyes, Clark could still obliterate the long-standing record.

When Caitlin Clark leaves college basketball, she will be the proud holder of the ultimate scoring record and will go down in the record books for one of the most dominant careers in basketball history.