Talented Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain led his team to a routine 84-59 win against the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday, registering 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.

After the game, the likable Blue Devils star posted a goofy video of himself singing in a cold tub on his Instagram stories.

Former North Carolina Tar Heels center John Henson recently clowned the eclectic Jared McCain for his regular Instagram singing videos on "The Field of 68: After Dark podcast."

"Bro, bro, bro, bro, bro, if I played and McCain was singing on Instagram and all that stuff, man, we would have Reggie Bullock and been like, 'Look, man, put him in a locker,'" Henson said. "Man, this dude is not getting off on us. He's not gonna get off on us. So, he's a good player — don't get it twisted — but if he's a dawg, man, what did Paul Pierce say?

"Like, what kind of dawg is he? Is he a pit bull? Or is he a golden retriever? We can't call everybody dawgs. But he's a good player."

College hoops fans also subtly roasted the $1 million NIL-valued McCain on his latest Instagram video in a cold tub.

Jared McCain and the NBA draft

Jared McCain has been rising up mock draft boards due to his stellar performances, averaging 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is well-placed to be picked in the first round.

In ESPN's latest mock draft, draft analysts Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony have McCain being picked No. 20 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bleacher Report's latest mock draft has McCain being picked No. 19 by the New York Knicks.

Draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman broke down the reasons why he had the guard so high in his mock draft:

"Jared McCain's eight made threes versus Florida State highlighted NBA range, self-creation footwork, escape dribbles into pull-ups, transition shooting, and a quick-release trigger.

"His shotmaking is advanced enough for teams to look past his underwhelming physical tools and athleticism, though he has demonstrated a level of craftiness with his handle and finishes to provide some extra on-ball creation and scoring value."

If he can lead the No. 10 Blue Devils (22-6) into a deep tournament run, there's no reason that the explosive guard cannot cement his place as a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

It shows just how far he has come that McCain is being considered a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft.