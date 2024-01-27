$1,000,000 NIL-valued Jared McCain shows off unique blue and white nail paint in latest IG post

Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain has never been afraid to be different. Much like former USC Trojans quarterback, Caleb Williams, he has a unique custom that makes him stand apart from other male DI student-athletes.

The $1 million NIL-valued McCain recently posted a picture of himself with his nails painted, alongside his dog, on his Instagram page.

He told Complex last year where his nail-painting custom came from and that he started doing it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At an early age, I’ve always been told to just be myself, like I’m always just gonna be myself,” he said. “And as for the painted nails, I saw it during quarantine, and I just started doing it. I never saw anything wrong with it, like I understand girls do it. I understand men have started to do it a little more recently, but it was just something I saw.”

The rise of Jared McCain

Jared McCain is a former McDonald's All-American and five-star recruit in the class of 2023, but his start to life in college basketball was not spectacular until December when he exploded.

He has averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 44.7% shooting this season with some high-scoring games sprinkled in between.

Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman even included the marketable McCain in his mock 2024 NBA draft as a late first-round pick, showing just how far the freshman has come.

"Now up to 46.9 percent from three, Jared McCain is shooting himself into the 2024 first-round discussion. He's at 50.0 percent on catch-and-shoot threes, but also 43.8 percent on two-point dribble jumpers, showing some ability to put the ball down and separate into pull-ups inside the arc," Wasserman wrote.

"His limitations are obvious: He lacks burst and strength for blowing by, finishing or drawing fouls. NBA teams will ultimately see a shotmaking specialist who can also move the ball and make good decisions."

After a game against the Queens University Royals where Jared McCain registered 24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists, Duke coach Jon Scheyer was full of praise for the Blue Devils prospect.

"Part of the system is be you. Jared is a unique player. He's the guy that you always have to know where he is. He gets his shot off quick. I love how ready he was to shoot tonight. That's what I love to see.

"Jared has just played with a confidence level and a swagger on the offensive end and defensive end. He has played both sides of the ball, so his confidence that he came out with was important for our team. It's a huge reason why we got the lead."

With his team finding him more and his coach confident of his abilities, it appears as if the rise of Jared McCain is just beginning.