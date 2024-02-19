Duke Blue Devils freshman guard Jared McCain had a hot hand throughout his team's recent 76-67 win against the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee to make for four wins in their last five games.

McCain, one of the most in-form players in college basketball, registered 35 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist during the game, draining 8 three-pointers in the encounter and shooting 60% from the field.

After the game, the $1 million NIL-valued McCain according to On3 dropped a slightly confusing post on his Instagram account, captioning it:

'I'm in Tallahassee with the Seminoles"

Jared McCain has a historical night

The stylish Jared McCain shot lights out during the matchup against FSU, he had only scored 7 three-pointers in his last four games but had already shot 7 three-pointers by halftime against the Seminoles.

McCain's 35 points on the night matched a Duke freshman record for points scored set by New Orleans power forward Zion Williamson in a game against the Syracuse Orange in 2019.

While speaking to the media after the game, McCain expressed his shock at matching Williamson with his 35-point effort.

"That's crazy," McCain said. "That's nuts. I just thank God. ... It's wild company to be with."

Duke coach Jon Scheyer was full of praise for Jared McCain during his postgame news conference.

"Jared, it's pretty special what he did, coming into this atmosphere as a freshman. It was just a really special performance," Scheyer said.

The Blue Devils record for most three-pointers made in a game is 9 held by Shane Battier and J.J Redick and Scheyer warned the two Duke legends that they would not hold the record for long.

“That was up there with any of them. JJ should watch out. It was just his grit, his will, his determination to win was special,” Scheyer said.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton explained away McCain's historic night as a player just having a hot hand.

"It seems as though every team will have a player, or several players, that are capable of going off for big numbers, against you," Hamilton said. "And I thought our defensive game plan, for the most part, was fine.

"But all of us who have played basketball, seem to have had one of those nights where they can't miss, regardless of how you're defended. And I thought McCain had one of those nights."

Jared McCain is finding form at the right time as the No. 9 Duke heads to the NCAA Tournament in a few weeks.