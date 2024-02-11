Duke guard Jared McCain registered a double-double of 11 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in the Blue Devils' 80-65 win against the Boston College Eagles.

However, McCain and his fellow teammates were roasted mercilessly on Instagram for their gameday outfit before the clash against the Eagles.

One fan commented:

"Bruh needs an iron immediately"

Jared McCain, Duke's Jack of All Trades

Jared McCain has been recognized mostly as a sharpshooter, hitting 38.2% from deep, and Duke coach Jon Scheyer stated in December how much confidence he had in the freshman guard.

“Jared McCain had some back-breaking 3s,” Scheyer said after the Syracuse game. “It’s a Duke shot, that transition wing 3. Those are 3s I grew up watching JJ Redick take, Trajan Langdon.

“Jared, he’s just wired differently,” Scheyer said. “He’s wired that way. We talked about those shots, and he has my full blessing to shoot them because he’s a really good shooter. But, also, it’s who we are as a program. Those are our shots.”

The game against Boston College saw McCain pull down 10 or more boards for the third time in the last five games.

The $1,000,000 NIL-valued McCain rebounded excellently but he missed four straight three-point attempts and he explained how he dealt with his cold hand during the encounter in his postgame interview.

“When your shot’s not falling, you gotta find other ways to affect the game…” McCain said. “Control what I can control. You work too hard to not shoot the next one with the same confidence that you've shot the last one.

“We got to come out with energy and effort. And I feel like those are two simple things we didn’t do these past few games, especially at UNC,” McCain said of the second half response. “And we were able to do it for this game.”

Jared McCain explained how his rebounding game has improved as the season has progressed.

“Just watching the trajectory of the ball and seeing what side is gonna come off, it’s a little mind game I play,” McCain said.

After the Blue Devils season-opening win against Bucknell, Duke coach Jon Scheyer explained how he encourages that side of McCain's game.

“For me, I love the 10 [rebounds] more than the 17 [points],” Scheyer said.

Jared McCain showed his versatility and has become a Swiss Army knife for the Blue Devils.