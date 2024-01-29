Duke Blue Devils freshman guard Jared McCain scored 21 points in a nail-biting 72-71 win against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night.

McCain was sensational down the stretch, recording 11 of his 21 points in the last 12 minutes of the game, showing his versatility by making plays on both ends of the floor with 3 steals in the last 3 minutes.

The $1,000,000 NIL-valued Jared McCain was hyped up and reacted with glee on Instagram at the incredible support the Blue Devils received during the game, with the caption:

"Shout out to the Cameron Crazies! ELECTRIC⚡️😈 "

Jared McCain gets praise for his mentality

The eclectic Jared McCain has been extensively praised for his shooting, especially beyond the arc, but his defensive nous in the game against Clemson showed a different side of the guard that will help his draft stock.

During the final two minutes, his layup reduced Duke's deficit to two points, backed by an amazing defensive performance of three steals inside a minute to keep the Tigers from pulling away.

Coach Jon Scheyer praised McCain's defensive contribution during his postgame news conference.

“We’ve had a chance to win every game we’ve played this year,” Scheyer said. “Some of those early losses, even the one last week (against Pitt) – even though it was different – you gotta get stops. No matter what you do on the offensive end, you’re not gonna win if you don’t get stops.”

“Jared just has this special belief about him. When things get tough, you just feel like Jared’s gonna make a play,” Scheyer said. “It doesn’t matter that he’s a freshman; it doesn’t matter that he’s never been in a situation like this before. He just has a belief his team’s just supposed to win.”

Although sophomore Tyrese Proctor made the go-ahead free throws that won Duke the game, he was also full of praise for McCain after the game.

“Every game, he just gives us a boost of energy,” Proctor said of McCain.

With several draft boards now having the marketable Jared McCain as a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft, his rise in stature among the CBB fraternity has been nothing but stratospheric.