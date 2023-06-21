Drew Timme replacements: Who will start in place of the Gonzaga legend and future 2023 NBA Draft pick?

The mustache is gone. Drew Timme, the charismatic and dominant big man who led Gonzaga to two Final Fours and one national title game, announced his decision to enter the 2023 NBA draft on April 15.

Timme was a star for the Zags in 2022-23, averaging 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He earned All-American honors twice, won the West Coast Conference Player of the Year award and was a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and the Wooden Award.

But now the Bulldogs face a major challenge: How to replace Drew Timme’s production, presence and personality on the court?

The Zags have only eight players on their roster for next season, and only two of them – sophomore point guard Nolan Hickman and sophomore forward Ben Gregg – have significant experience. The rest are either freshmen or redshirt sophomores who have yet to show what they can do at this level.

Mark Few and his staff will have to work hard to rebuild their team after losing several key pieces to graduation, transfer and the NBA draft.

Potential candidates to fill Drew Timme's role next season for Gonzaga Bulldogs

Drew Timme of the Gonzaga Bulldogs against Connecticut

Ryan Nembhard, 6-0 sophomore

One of the best guards in the nation is headed to the Zags. Ryan Nembhard, a 6-foot sophomore who was the No. 2 point guard in the transfer portal according to ESPN, announced his commitment to the Zags on April 21.

Nembhard, the 2021 Big East Freshman of the Year, will bring his elite playmaking and leadership skills to a Gonzaga backcourt that is looking to reload after losing Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi to the NBA draft.

Graham Ike, 6-9 redshirt sophomore

The Zags added another big man to their frontcourt with the commitment of Graham Ike, a 6-foot-9 redshirt sophomore who transferred from Wyoming.

Ike was a dominant force in the 2021-22 season, posting 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game and leading the Cowboys to a 25-9 record and a spot in the Big Dance. Ike sat out last season with an injury, but is expected to be fully healthy and ready to contribute for the Zags.

Steele Venters, 6-7 redshirt sophomore

The Zags landed a big-time scorer and versatile wing in Steele Venters, who transferred from Eastern Washington on April 7. Venters, a 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore, was the Big Sky Player of the Year last season after averaging 15.3 ppg. He has two years of eligibility left and will provide Gonzaga with a reliable shooter and defender on the perimeter.

