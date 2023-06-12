Will Drew Timme be selected in the 2023 NBA Draft? Latest speculation surrounding the Gonzaga All-American

Drew Timme has been a dominant force for Gonzaga for four seasons, leading the Bulldogs to four straight NCAA Tournament berths and a national title game appearance.

The senior forward has racked up numerous awards. He also holds the Gonzaga men's basketball scoring record with 2,307 points.

Timme’s NBA prospects are slim, despite his numerous awards. The Gonzaga star lacks the explosiveness and quickness that NBA teams look for in a modern center, making him a liability on both ends of the floor.

He is currently ranked No. 47 on NBADraft.net's board and could end up as a late second-round pick or even go undrafted. He showed some signs of improvement in his 3-point shooting and athleticism at the NBA Draft Combine, but he still has a lot of work to do to convince NBA scouts that he belongs in the league.

Can Drew Timme overcome doubts and make an impact in the NBA?

Drew Timme - Georgia State v Gonzaga

Drew Timme is not a hot commodity in most mock drafts, which see him as a second-round pick at best or going undrafted at worst. He doesn’t fit the mold of the modern NBA big man who can stretch the floor with his shooting, switch on defense and run the floor with ease.

Timme relies on his old-school skills in the paint, where he can score with finesse and flair and set up his teammates with smart passes.

Timme had an opportunity to showcase his skills at the NBA Draft Combine in June. He participated in two scrimmages and various tests and drills, but he didn’t impress in his first outing. He redeemed himself in his second game, however, with 17 points and seven boards.

He also flashed some potential in his 3-point shooting and athleticism, two areas of concern for NBA teams. But he still has a lot to prove and a lot of doubts to overcome from NBA scouts and executives.

Drew Timme has the skills, the work ethic and the confidence to overcome them, but he will need to find the right fit and opportunity to showcase his talents at the next level. Timme's best option is to join a team that needs his scoring and playmaking abilities as a backup big man.

Some possible destinations for him are the LA Lakers (who could use some depth behind Anthony Davis), the Brooklyn Nets (who could use some creativity from their frontcourt), or the Utah Jazz (who could use some offensive spark off their bench).

