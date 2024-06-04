Duke basketball 2024-25 starting lineup predictions ft. Cooper Flagg

The Duke Blue Devils have one of the few rosters that underwent major upheaval in the offseason. After the Elite Eight exit from the 2024 March Madness, most of Duke's players entered the transfer portal or declared for the draft.

With just three returning players, including one regular starter, Jon Scheyer has rebuilt his roster through portal additions and top recruits.

Duke basketball 2024-25 starting lineup predictions

Tyrese Proctor

The only returning starter, Tyrese Proctor, is expected to continue his role as the team captain leading a fresh Duke roster. In his sophomore season, Proctor averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 42.3%, including 35.2% from 3-point range.

While he struggles the most with shooting, Tyrese Proctor is a willing passer. With the new talent added to the team, his role in leading the floor will be crucial for Duke.

Mason Gillis

After four seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers, Mason Gillis has decided to spend his final college eligibility year at Duke. While he mostly came off the bench at Purdue, Gillis can be expected to take the role of a starter under coach Scheyer.

In his senior season, the forward had 6.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 1.7 apg while shooting 47.9% (46.8% from deep). He mostly led the defense and made some game-winning shots in clutch.

Cooper Flagg

One of the most anticipated incoming freshmen in the 2024 recruiting class, Cooper Flagg, was the turning point for Duke. It is believed that many players opted to transfer out of Durham because they knew the new roster would be built around the 6-foot-9 center.

In his final season at Montverde Academy, Cooper Flagg averaged 16.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.7 blocks and 1.6 steals. He led his team to a 33-0 record and a national championship.

“I’m an inside-out scorer," Flagg told The Washington Post. "I was mostly in the paint and midrange when I was a freshman because I was a lot bigger than everyone in Maine. I’ve been expanding my game ever since and working on my 3-point shot to get (better) consistency and expand (my range).”

Maliq Brown

After two years with the Syracuse Orange, Maliq Brown will join the Blue Devils for his junior season. Last year, he averaged 9.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 2.2 spg while shooting 69.8%. Out of the 32 games, he started in 18.

"Maliq is a skilled, tough and versatile forward who brings a competitive mentality to every game and practice," Duke coach John Scheyer said in a statement after Brown signed. "He was one of the most efficient offensive players in the country last year at Syracuse, and also one of the best defenders in the ACC while leading the league in steals.

"Maliq takes pride in doing all the little things that impact winning. A rising junior and All-ACC defender, Maliq brings a team-first mentality and winning instincts that will elevate our group."

Caleb Foster

The other returning player, Caleb Foster, is one of the most promising talents at Duke. In his freshman season, Foster averaged 7.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg and 2.1 apg while shooting 43.7%, including 40.6% from deep.

In 27 games last season, the guard started in 15, playing an average of 25.4 minutes. With the new season, this is expected to increase.

"Me, personally, I'm not really in that," Foster said on "The Brotherhood" podcast with Tyrese Proctor. "I chose a school. I chose Duke. I'm 1,000 percent committed to Duke. ... I can't really see myself playing anywhere else. I'm a loyal guy."

What do you think are Duke's chances for the upcoming season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

