Duke basketball recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects for Jon Scheyer's powerhouse ft. AJ Dybantsa

The Duke Blue Devils are in the running to sign some of the top high school players from all across the nation. Multiple five-star recruits are linked with the prestigious program.

Jon Scheyer has left no stone unturned in recruiting top talent since becoming the school's head coach two years ago. The Blue Devils have already welcomed top players such as Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans, and Darren Harris, among others, this summer.

Duke has not yet secured any commitments from the 2025 class. However, there is a long list of high school talents who have shown interest and could potentially be part of the 2025-26 team.

Top high school talents such as the Boozer twins (Cameron and Cayden Boozer), AJ Dybantsa and Nate Ament are on Duke's radar, and they hope to acquire these talents as soon as possible. Let’s take a look at some of the key prospects Duke is targeting for the 2025 class.

Top 3 high school prospects for Duke

AJ Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa, the highest-rated recruit in the 2025 class according to 247Sports, received an offer from the Blue Devils on May 6. Standing at 6-foot-9 and playing for Utah Prep in California, this Massachusetts-born player has an average of over 20 points per game.

He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year during his freshman year in Massachusetts. He is considered the most coveted recruit for the year 2025. Apart from the Blue Devils, other schools such as Auburn, BYU and USC are interested in acquiring the five-star forward.

Cameron Boozer

Carlos Boozer, a former standout at Duke, has twin sons who might join the Blue Devils’ roster in the 2025-26 season. His son Cameron, who is ranked as the nation’s second-best recruit by 247Sports, is a 6-foot-9 forward.

He had an impressive average of 22.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game in the previous season at Columbus High School in Miami. Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky are among the top schools vying to welcome Boozer on their roster next year.

Brayden Burries

Burries, a 6-foot-4 guard from California, holds the 13th spot in the 247Sports Composite rankings. In July 2023, the Blue Devils made him an offer.

He put up impressive numbers during his last season at Roosevelt High School, averaging 24.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game. Other schools interested in the four-star recruit are Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State and California.