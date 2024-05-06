How does Alabama men's roster look after Clifford Omoruyi's commitment? Closer look at Nate Oats' squad ahead of 2024 season

Following Clifford Omoruyi's commitment on Sunday, the Alabama men's basketball roster for the 2024 season under coach Nate Oats appears promising. Omoruyi's decision to join the Crimson Tide bolsters their interior defense significantly, solidifying their position as a top-five team for the upcoming season.

Alabama secured its first-ever Final Four appearance in the 2023-24 season. Nevertheless, the school's journey ended after an 86-72 loss to UConn during the national semifinal, prompting a roster overhaul. Coach Oats addressed one of the team's key concerns, interior defense, by securing Omoruyi, who is touted as one of the nation's premier interior defenders.

Additionally, the Crimson Tide reinforced their squad through the transfer portal and recruiting efforts. Transfers Chris Youngblood, Aden Holloway and Houston Mallette have joined the team, along with a top-five recruiting class featuring Derrion Reid, Aiden Sherrell and Labaron Philon.

Returning starters Grant Nelson and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. bring their experience, with the possibility of All-American Mark Sears opting to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to the team, potentially elevating Alabama's preseason ranking. Sears has until May 29 to finalize his decision.

While examining choices for the NBA draft, Jarin Stevenson may end up pulling back and getting back to Alabama by May 29. He uncovered his capacities mostly during the Elite Eight game against Clemson. Mouhamed Dioubate came into view in his first year by working hard in defense, which made him earn more time on the field.

The incoming freshmen are making their marks for the upcoming season. Bringing athleticism and defensive ability is Derrion Reid, a five-star forward and McDonald’s All-American. Being 6-foot-11, Aiden Sherrell, also a McDonald’s All-American, brings rim protection and offensive versatility. Naas Cunningham, a top-50 recruit, has skill and length enough to provide scoring prowess as well as athleticism.

Here's how the Tide's roster looks:

Guards

Mark Sears

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

Aden Holloway

Houston Mallette

Labaron Philon

Forwards

Grant Nelson

Derrion Reid

Naas Cunningham

Centers

Clifford Omoruyi

Aiden Sherrell

Mouhamed Dioubate

Clifford Omoruyi commits to Alabama Basketball: A defensive force joins Crimson Tide

Alabama has received a major commitment to its basketball program with the addition of Clifford Omoruyi, a graduate transfer from Rutgers. The 6-foot-11 center from Nigeria declined a $2 million NIL proposal from another school as he chose the Crimson Tide over North Carolina, Georgetown and Kansas State, as reported by On3’s Joe Tipton.

Clifford Omoruyi, who came from Roselle Catholic High School in New Jersey, was rated as a four-star recruit and also the 12th-best center in 247Sports’ 2020 class. He was named the third-best center by On3’s transfer portal rankings.

At Rutgers, Omoruyi secured All-Defensive Team selections and All-Big Ten honorable mentions for two straight years. He posted averages of 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and an impressive 2.9 blocks per game in the 2023-24 season.

Clifford Omoruyi displayed his flexibility with nine double-doubles. He made 19 points and 15 rebounds against Michigan and 14 points and 15 rebounds against Nebraska. In 2022-23 which was his junior year, Omoruyi was even more effective, as he averaged 13.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.