Who votes on the NBA All-defensive teams?

At the end of each season, the NBA All-Defensive teams are one of many things voted on. This group consists of ten players total split into two teams. On each team there are two guard, two forwards and one center.

To make sure there is proper balance, the voters for the NBA All-Defensive teams are spread out across the league. The pool consists of 100 media members and broadcasters amist all 30 teams.

All-Defense is an award for those who pride themselves on that end of the floor. It is also a chance for role players to get the recognition they deserve for their impact on a nightly basis. While most other awards are headlined by stars, these teams usually feature levels of players across the board. Some All-Stars do make an appearance, but it typically consists on defensive specialist.

Like every other season accolade, the NBA All-Defensive teams are voted on following the conclusion of the regular season. They are then announced at some point during the postseason.

How are votes valued for NBA All-Defensive teams?

Getting voted to an NBA All-Defensive team is one thing, but where you get voted is what matters. Depending on where votes place players has different values for their overall standing.

If a player is selected for the first team, that counts as two points. As for the second team, that only counts as one point. From there, totals are added up and the two teams are formed.

Last season, the player with the most overall votes was Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies. This is not shocking as he also went on to win the Defensvie Player of the Year award. 96 out of 100 voters named him to the first team en route to securing 195 total points.

The highest point total from a guard last year was Jrue Holiday. Still with the Milwaukee Bucks at the time, he had 192 points with 94 first-team votes.

One player on the second team who just missed the frist team was Derrick White of the Boston Celtics. He ended up finishing with 99 points. Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso got the other guard spot next to Holiday with 125 points.

Here is the full breakdown of the NBA All-Defensive teams from last season:

First team: Jrue Holiday, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez

Second team: Derrick White, Dillon Brooks, OG Anunoby, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo

Due to the vast number of high-level defensive players in the league, these teams could end up looking very different when it comes times to vote this year.