College Basketball Transfer Portal: 5 sleepers Arkansas should target

The Arkansas Razorbacks are undergoing some major changes heading into the 2024–25 college basketball season. After bringing in former Kentucky coach John Calipari, they are setting up for a new era of Arkansas basketball.

The Razorbacks have many players leaving the squad next season and will need to look to the transfer portal to bring in a number of talented players to compete in the SEC.

Here's a look at the five players Arkansas should target in the transfer portal for the upcoming season.

Sleeper transfer portal targets for Arkansas

#1 Dre Davis

Georgia v Seton Hall

Seton Hall guard Dre Davis is a big name circulating in the transfer portal.

He spent two seasons with Louisville before moving to Seton Hall for two seasons. His overall production took a massive leap last season, as he averaged a career high of 15 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Davis is a taller guard who excels at getting to the rim and finishing inside the paint. He shot just under 50% last season, but his three-point shooting saw a slight drop.

He still shot a steady 35% from beyond the arc and will look to take his game to the next level for his final season of eligibility.

#2 Keyshawn Hall

George Mason guard Keyshawn Hall

George Mason guard Keyshawn Hall is set to hit the transfer portal once again.

He spent his freshman season at UNLV, where he played in 18 games off the bench. After transferring to George Mason last season, he made a massive jump in the scoring and rebounding departments.

He averaged 16.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4%. He's one of the top rebounding guards in the country and can step out and hit some shots from distance.

#3 DJ Davis

Butler v Georgetown

Butler guard DJ Davis has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with UC Irvine and one season at Butler.

Davis' scoring average saw a slight drop after his move to Butler. He's a slightly undersized guard, but he has an outstanding shooting touch.

Davis averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season. He's extremely athletic and has the ability to get to the rim, shooting 36.8% from deep in his career.

#4 Xavier DuSell

Wyoming v UNLV

Xavier DuSell is one of the eight players from Fresno State who have hit the transfer portal. He's an experienced guard who shoots just under 40% from the 3-point range.

DuSell averaged a career high of 11.5 points last season and defends at a high level. He will have to improve his shooting, and his assist numbers if he hopes to earn significant playing time at Arkansas, but the potential is there.

#5 Pharrel Payne

Minnesota v Michigan State

Minnesota forward Pahrrel Payne is entering his junior season and has the potential to be a solid rim protector for whatever team lands him from the transfer portal.

Payne played two seasons at Minnesota and posted impressive numbers, averaging just 22.7 minutes per game in his career. He averaged 10 points and 6.1 rebounds and shot just over 60%.

Payne has a good combination of athleticism and size and averaged 1.4 blocks last season. Arkansas has needs at every position, and Payne would be a great option as a low-post anchor.

