Kentucky HC Mark Pope reportedly in line to recruit former NBA star's son ahead of 2024 season

Mark Pope assumed office at Kentucky on Apr. 12 and is already securing the pieces for his roster next season.

According to Kentucky Sports Radio's Jacob Polacheck, the Wildcats are set to recruit Stanford transfer Andrej Stojakovic, son of former NBA forward Peja Stojakovic. The freshman guard averaged 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Expand Tweet

Peja Stojaković played for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Hornets, Toronto Raptors and the Dallas Mavericks during his NBA years.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Andrej said that he loves being compared with his father.

“I know some guys just don’t even want to be compared to their dads who played in the league.

"But I’d personally love to have as successful a career in the NBA as my dad did. I want it on my own, yeah, but I’m definitely gonna follow his blueprint to get it done,” Andrej said.

Big Blue Nation welcomes Mark Pope with huge fanfare

On Apr. 16, Mark Pope was formally introduced as the new coach during a press conference at the Rupp Arena. A sold-out crowd of 20,000 fans cheered on as Pope arrived at the podium with his 1996 championship-winning squad.

Mark Pope's contract with the Wildcats extends for five years with a $5.5 million per season. The contract also includes other incentives like a $500,000 bonus for a championship win, $250,000 for a Final Four appearance and more.

"I would say I’m someone that loves Kentucky from the depths of my soul, loves the game from the depths of my soul, loves my family and am a believer and loves God from the depths of my soul," Pope said. "That is who I am." (via Yahoo Sports)

"I understand the assignment. We are here to win banners. As we go through this journey, we're here to win banners in Nashville [at the SEC tournament] because you guys turn out in Nashville like nobody else and that matters.

"And our job here and our assignment is here to win banners in the Final Four, national championships. That's our job." (via ESPN)

For now, Mark Pope's focus in on rebuilding the roster. There's a major talent void in the Kentucky roster, as Rob Dillingham has declared for the 2024 NBA draft and Aaron Bradshaw, Zvonimir Ivisic and D.J. Wagner have entered the transfer portal, while Reed Sheppard's status is unknown.

Mark Pope has got Collin Chandler to flip his commitment from BYU to Kentucky, which is the only positive news from the Wildcats camp.

What are your thoughts on the Pope era for the Kentucky Wildcats? Let's know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Read: WATCH: Kentucky HC Mark Pope's family can't contain their excitement as fans gift Taylor Swift bracelets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback