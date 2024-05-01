5 players Bruce Pearl could target in final hours of transfer portal ft. Johnell Davis

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers are coming off a second place finish in the SEC going 27-8. Their NCAA Tournament trip was cut short after they were upset by the Yale Bulldogs in the first round of March Madness.

Now the Tigers are gearing up for the 2024–25 season and will turn to the transfer portal to bring in more talent to add to their roster. Here's a look at the five players that Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers could target as the spring transfer portal comes to a close.

Five players Bruce Pearl can target in the final hours of the spring transfer portal window

Iowa State forward Omaha Biliew will be a transfer portal target for Auburn

#5 Great Osobor, F, Utah State

Utah State forward Great Osobor would be a great target for Bruce Pearl and the Tigers from the transfer portal.

Auburn will need a forward who can play behind Chaney Johnson this season. Osobor would be a nice fit if he's looking to move to a bigger program after the best season of his career.

Osobor started his career at Montana State, where he played two seasons before transferring to Utah State last season. He averaged 17.7 points per game last season, along with nine rebounds and 2.8 assists. He's a highly efficient scorer underneath the basket and an outstanding interior defender.

Auburn needs more depth at the forward position and someone who could replace Jaylin Williams in the future. Osobor is of a similar size as Williams and is arguably a better defensive presence down low.

#4 Omaha Biliew, F, Iowa State

Freshman forward Omaha Biliew has entered the transfer portal after one season with Iowa State. Biliew was a top recruit for Iowa State and played limited minutes for the Cyclones during his freshman season.

Biliew averaged 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.3 steals in 7.4 minutes per game last season. He would be an excellent option for Bruce Pearl to backup Chaney Johnson, who is expected to start at power forward this season.

Biliew could develop his game and potentially become a key piece of Auburn's roster in future seasons.

#3 Johnell Davis, G, FAU

FAU guard Johnell Davis entered the transfer portal after four successful seasons with the Owls.

He's coming off his best season, averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Davis is one of the top guards in the transfer portal, so Bruce Pearl should target him to add more depth to his frontcourt.

He shoots the ball well from distance, shooting over 41% from the 3-point range last season and 48.3% from the field. Davis could give Auburn a starting veteran guard that can allow Pearl to go 10-men deep into his rotation next season.

#2 Duke Miles, G, High Point

Former Troy and High Point guard Duke Miles has flown under the radar in the transfer portal but has interest from programs like Michigan, Alabama, NC State and Auburn.

Bruce Pearl could bring in Miles to increase Auburn's depth at the guard spot. Miles is preparing for his fifth season and coming off the best season of his career. Miles' numbers shot up after his transfer from Troy to High Point last season.

He averaged 17.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season, shooting over 50%. Miles is extremely efficient from the free throw line and has been a strong perimeter defender throughout his career.

#1 RJ Godfrey, F, Clemson

Forward RJ Godfrey is a top target for Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers after he entered the transfer portal following two seasons at Clemson. Godfrey played 69 games for Clemson but only started one game during his two seasons with the Tigers.

Godfrey has a ton of potential and could give the Tigers a solid backup forward who could develop into a key starter in the future. He averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds last season. He isn't the most efficient player at his position, but his ceiling and ability to play his role well are things that will keep him on Auburn's radar.

Which player do you think Auburn should target in the transfer portal? Let's know in the comments section below.

