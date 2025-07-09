Duke HC Jon Scheyer claims Cooper Flagg did 'amazing job' at handling pressure despite March Madness collapse vs Houston

Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils were two wins away from clinching the program's sixth national title last season. Star freshman Cooper Flagg had a near-perfect season, but a Final Four loss to the Houston Cougars derailed those dreams.

Flagg, the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, had to shoulder massive expectations entering Durham and for the most part, he delivered. He averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while leading the Blue Devils to a 35-4 record. He scored 27 points in a defeat to Houston in the Final Four.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Scheyer addressed the pressure Flagg faced and praised the Maine native for handling it well throughout the season.

"I thought that group did an amazing job, and Cooper was the prime example of keeping the main thing the main thing," Jon Scheyer said (Timestamp: 1:47). "... And I thought Cooper did an amazing job of just being present, being the best player he could be in the moment.

"Same thing with every single one of the guys we had on last year's team, and I think that's hard to do. I think it's easier said than done, because there's internal pressure they feel. Of course, there's external pressures, but I'm talking about internal pressure of our guys trying to accomplish certain things. And so just trying to take that pressure off them, keep them present, is I think, as big of a job that I have as anything."

Jon Scheyer reflects on Final Four trip as his favorite memory

Even though the Duke surrendered a 14-point lead and fell apart late in the Final Four loss against Houston, Jon Scheyer said making it to San Antonio was his favorite memory of the season.

"For me, it was going to a Final Four with this team," Scheyer said on 'The Brotherhood Podcast' (4:50). "I mean, look, there’s the ACC Championship. I think of different moments where individual guys stepped up ... but for me, the collective effort, the defense that we played against Alabama — for those guys to have that accomplishment together was something special that I’ll never forget."

Jon Scheyer is doing his best to keep things in perspective heading into Year 4. Duke is once again expected to be one of the top teams next season and it will be fascinating to see if Scheyer can get them over the hump.

