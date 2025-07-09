  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Duke HC Jon Scheyer claims Cooper Flagg did 'amazing job' at handling pressure despite March Madness collapse vs Houston

Duke HC Jon Scheyer claims Cooper Flagg did 'amazing job' at handling pressure despite March Madness collapse vs Houston

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jul 09, 2025 05:26 GMT
Jon Scheyer and Cooper Flagg
Jon Scheyer and Cooper Flagg - Source: Imagn

Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils were two wins away from clinching the program's sixth national title last season. Star freshman Cooper Flagg had a near-perfect season, but a Final Four loss to the Houston Cougars derailed those dreams.

Ad

Flagg, the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, had to shoulder massive expectations entering Durham and for the most part, he delivered. He averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while leading the Blue Devils to a 35-4 record. He scored 27 points in a defeat to Houston in the Final Four.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Scheyer addressed the pressure Flagg faced and praised the Maine native for handling it well throughout the season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I thought that group did an amazing job, and Cooper was the prime example of keeping the main thing the main thing," Jon Scheyer said (Timestamp: 1:47). "... And I thought Cooper did an amazing job of just being present, being the best player he could be in the moment.
"Same thing with every single one of the guys we had on last year's team, and I think that's hard to do. I think it's easier said than done, because there's internal pressure they feel. Of course, there's external pressures, but I'm talking about internal pressure of our guys trying to accomplish certain things. And so just trying to take that pressure off them, keep them present, is I think, as big of a job that I have as anything."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Jon Scheyer reflects on Final Four trip as his favorite memory

Even though the Duke surrendered a 14-point lead and fell apart late in the Final Four loss against Houston, Jon Scheyer said making it to San Antonio was his favorite memory of the season.

"For me, it was going to a Final Four with this team," Scheyer said on 'The Brotherhood Podcast' (4:50). "I mean, look, there’s the ACC Championship. I think of different moments where individual guys stepped up ... but for me, the collective effort, the defense that we played against Alabama — for those guys to have that accomplishment together was something special that I’ll never forget."
Ad
youtube-cover

Jon Scheyer is doing his best to keep things in perspective heading into Year 4. Duke is once again expected to be one of the top teams next season and it will be fascinating to see if Scheyer can get them over the hump.

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications