Cooper Flagg’s $28 million in earnings at Duke gets unraveled by sports journalist

Cooper Flagg has already secured the bag even before making the jump to the NBA. Sports journalist Howard Bryant made a stunning revelation regarding the former Duke Blue Devils star during a recent conversation with broadcasting legend Bob Costas at 92nd Street Y, New York.

Ad

Bryant asked Costas how much Flagg earned during the past year he spent with Duke while discussing the effect of NIL in college sports. Costas asked Bryant what the answer was and was shocked to learn that millions of dollars had already gone Flagg's way after signing sponsorship deals with two billion-dollar companies in the United States.

Ad

Trending

"$28 million," Bryant replied (Timestamp 51:15). "He had a $13 million deal with New Balance and then $15 million with Fanatics."

Bob Costas added that having this huge NIL money is the reason why female college basketball players are opting to stay in the NCAA rather than join the WNBA and turn professional as the top salary in that league is just $75,000.

Cooper Flagg was a money-making machine in college, securing contracts with Gatorade, Cort Furniture and The NIL Store apart from his deals with New Balance and Fanatics.

Ad

Flagg lived up to the hype in his one and only season with Duke, leading the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Flagg, who led Duke in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals last season, experienced heartbreak in the national semifinal, losing 70-67 to Houston after the Blue Devils suffered a meltdown in the final minute.

Flagg ended speculation on his next destination on Apr. 21, announcing that he would declare for the 2025 NBA draft. He is projected to be the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

Ad

How much will Cooper Flagg earn in his NBA rookie contract if selected first by the Dallas Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to select Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25. Once NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces Flagg's move to the Mavs, the former Duke star will be getting a massive contract from Dallas.

Ad

Cooper Flagg (#2) of the Duke Blue Devils smiles as he talks to the media about winning the USBWA Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award during Reese's Final Four Friday at Alamodome on April 04, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Getty

Front Office Sports reported that Flagg’s rookie deal will be worth a projected $62.7 million. That is a notable increase from the $57.02 million deal Zaccharie Risacher received from the Atlanta Hawks last year after he was picked first in the 2024 NBA Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.