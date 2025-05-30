Cooper Flagg, Johni Broome, Tyrese Proctor and other 2025 NBA draft prospects strike a pose after signing with CAA sports agency

College basketball stars Cooper Flagg, Johni Broome, Tyrese Proctor and more have made a move for their representation in the 2025 NBA draft. On Thursday, renowned sports talent representation CAA Sports announced signing the aforementioned standouts and more to their agency.

Ad

This year's NBA draft is slated for June 25 to 26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the home of the Brooklyn Nets. As Flagg and Co. are vying for a spot in the NBA with their draft projections, their signing to an agency like CAA could bolster their chances of getting picked higher.

"Introducing our 2025 Draft Class📈," @caa_basketball on Instagram captioned with an emoji.

Ad

Trending

The CAA class of 2025 draftees include the aforementioned Duke Blue Devils in Flagg and Proctor, Auburn Tigers' Johni Broome, North Carolina Tar Heels' Drake Powell, Michigan State Spartans' Jase Richardson, UConn Huskies' Liam McNeeley, Michigan Wolverines' Danny Wolf, Florida State Seminoles' Jamir Watkins and Ratiopharm Ulm's Ben Saraf.

Last year's class included the likes of Kentucky Wildcats' Reed Sheppard, who went third overall to the Houston Rockets, Oregon Ducks product Kel'el Ware, who was picked 15th overall by the Miami Heat, and Lithuanian Matas Buzelis, going 11th overall to the Chicago Bulls.

Ad

Cooper Flagg is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, followed by Jase Richardson

Ad

Per ESPN, Cooper Flagg has been widely regarded as the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, selected by the Dallas Mavericks who got the pick through a 1.7% chance in the draft lottery.

He headlines the CAA Sports Class of 2025 recruits as the top pick, followed by Michigan State Spartans guard Jase Richardson with the 13th pick to the Atlanta Hawks via Sacramento.

Michigan Wolverines forward Danny Wolf then comes next with the 17th overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves through the Detroit Pistons. UConn Huskies spitfire scorer Liam McNeeley is projected to go No. 20 to the Miami Heat, while Ratiopharm Ulm floor general Ben Saraf is expected to be picked with the 26th overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets.

Ad

North Carolina Tar Heels swingman Drake Powell is then slated to be the second pick of the second round, 32nd overall, by the 2024 NBA champions Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, Flagg's rival for the 2025 National Player of the Year award, Johni Broome from the Auburn Tigers, is considered to be selected 37th overall by the Detroit Pistons through the Toronto Raptors.

Flagg's Duke Blue Devils teammate Tyrese Proctor is projected to go 52nd in the draft for the Phoenix Suns via the Denver Nuggets. Florida State Seminoles standout Jamir Watkins is yet to be listed in NBA mock drafts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here