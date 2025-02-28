"Thank you for the good news": Duke fans react as Tyrese Proctor's mother gives optimistic update on his injury situation

Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor suffered a left knee injury on Tuesday, Feb. 26. With 36 seconds left in the first half of the second-ranked team's 97-60 blowout of the Miami Hurricanes, Proctor's left leg appeared to have buckled as he was defending a fastbreak. He left the game shortly after and did not return.

His mother, Melissa, posted an update on X, through which the wing is confirmed to have avoided a major injury that could have set him back a longer recovery time.

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out after hearing Tyrese got injured. Thankfully he has no breaks or ligament damage, just bone bruising. I know he’ll tackle this like he does everything, focusing on rehab so he can be back on the court with his team really soon," she wrote with blue heart emojis.

Fans sent heartfelt messages to him, wishing the third-year standout a steady recovery ahead.

"Thank you for the good news. I've been a Duke fan since back in the days of Coach Bubas, and Tyrese is one of my favorite players. Looking forward to seeing him back on the court soon. Hopefully in time to beat Carolina (again)!," one fan shared.

"Get well soon, 5. We 1000% need you back with the brotherhood for this run next month, love and health always. Come back and show 'em why we have 4 lotto picks not just 3," another fan claimed with heart emojis.

"Sending ya'll lots of love and well wishes, Momma Proctor. You raised a good one - it's been a privilege watching Tyrese grow over the last 3 years. No doubt he will crush this rehab," a fan said.

Some fans praised the junior for generating a career year thus far in the 2024-2025 season.

"Tyrese is really utilizing his time at Duke. Getting better each year and stock keeps rising. He is doing it right," one fan wrote.

"He’s having a GREAT year!! Thankful it wasn’t a tear or break!! Get well soon Tyrese!!," another fan exclaimed.

"As a huge basketball fan, he's such a great player," a fan posted with a fire emoji.

While it appears Proctor will be sitting out for some time, the Jon Scheyer-coached squad will have to face the unranked Florida State Seminoles without him on Saturday, March 1, at home.

Tyrese Proctor reached 1,000 career points on Tuesday

Despite bowing out at just the tail end of the first half of the Duke Blue Devils' lop-sided victory over the unranked Miami Hurricanes, Tyrese Proctor clinched 1,000 career points with the stats he put up. The 20-year-old ended his outing with seven points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 14 minutes.

On the campaign, Proctor is averaging a career-best 11.8 markers, to go along with 3.2 boards and 2.3 dimes per contest as he hopes to get back into the lineup as soon as possible with post-season play approaching.

