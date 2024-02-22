Tyrese Proctor scouting report: Profile, team fits, strengths, flaws and NBA draft stock prediction

Sydney native Tyrese Proctor of the Duke Blue Devils looks to be the next Aussie in line to get to the NBA. Entering college as a young sophomore who couldn't go one-and-done, Proctor had to wait a bit longer to become eligible. And after this season is over, he definitely will be.

Tyrese Proctor scouting report

Measurements

Proctor is listed between 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5 and weighs around 170 lbs. Aside from that, his wingspan measures reportedly at 6-foot-7, giving him relatively good (but not eye-watering) length for a backcourt guy.

Strengths

One of Tyrese Proctor's biggest upsides is his versatility. The Duke sophomore is often labeled as a combo guard, bringing both great passing and scoring whenever he steps on the floor.

He has shown a skill to make passes in the pick-and-roll and off of drives (via Sports Illustrated), which is a massive commodity in the modern hoops game where dribble-drive, pick-and-roll, and traditional motion offenses are king.

As one can see in his highlights from 2022, Tyrese Proctor uses his physical gifts to easily see where the open man is off the pick-and-roll.

The combo guard can be at least an inch taller than opposing guards on defense, leading to these basic but efficient dishes both on teammates wide open on the perimeter or those cutting to the basket.

Among his biggest strengths in his passing game is his quick and decisive action. He also exhibits the tendency to make passes right into the rhythm pocket of his teammates.

When it comes to scoring, Tyrese Proctor is shifty. He can take opponents both inside and outside, using his length and relative strength to finish strong in the basket or rise up for a jumper.

Despite being on the lighter bodyweight side, he's not shy about seeking contact in the lane and finishing tough layups regularly with great body control.

This strong finishing ability also translates to good performance on the break. He's not going to posterize dudes in transition, but teams don't need him to.

Proctor's shooting form also looks smooth, mechanical, and has a solid base. He can take it both off the catch and off the dribble and can get it off against virtually anybody.

But when he is forced to shoot jumpers, he's far more effective from the three-point line and not from midrange. He seems to really just prefer going straight into the heart of the defense for a finish right at the rim.

Lastly, his defense is nothing spectacular--but the length, athleticism, and body awareness are there. He is tall enough to bother shorter guards on the perimeter and contest bigger guys close to the rim, for sure.

Weaknesses

His biggest problem right now is his FG consistency, especially on his jumpshot. His terrible FG percentage during his freshman year with Duke could easily set alarm bells ringing (38% FG shooting, 32% from three). He's already far improved from this, but there's still a ton of work to be done on the offensive end for him.

Despite his length, Tyrese Proctor isn't exactly the biggest guy around. A lot of backcourt guys in the NBA weigh far more than him, and they'll be able to easily overpower him despite giving him an inch or two in height.

Bring that lanky, 170-lb frame deeper into the paint, and he'll have far more problems with powerful wing players barreling into the lane and scoring on him as if he's not even there.

All he has in terms of defense is his potential upside. Right now, though, his floor on the defensive end is far lower than his ceiling. His pass-first mentality is great to have, but an assist guy is only as good as his teammates' FG percentage when they shoot it off his dishes. If he wants to affect games on a deeper level, he'll have to do far more than just pass the ball.

Tyrese Proctor draft projection

All his glaring weaknesses aside, Duke's Tyrese Proctor can easily remind anyone of a namesake and budding NBA superstar: Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton (via Sir Charles In Charge). They're both lanky, pass-first backcourt guys who also have the ability to score when they need to.

As of this writing, mock drafts place Proctor as a potential first-round pick--maybe late in the lottery or just outside of it. NBADraft.net currently ranks him as the ninth-best PG in the 2024 class, where he could go to teams like the Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls, or Portland Trailblazers. These teams could easily use a backup combo guard.