Could Tyrese Haliburton surpass Reggie Miller as greatest player in Indiana Pacers history?

Tyrese Haliburton is clearly the Indiana Pacers' franchise player. Will he eventually replace Reggie Miller as the franchise's greatest player of all time?

Yes, that's a crazy question to ask, seeing that Haliburton has only played 82 games as a Pacer. It's possible, but it would take a long time to come to fruition.

After playing his college basketball at Iowa State, Haliburton was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He would later finish third in Rookie of the Year voting behind LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards.

Midway through his second season, Haliburton was traded to the Pacers in a deal that sent star big man Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings.

The deal has worked out for both teams so far. Sabonis helped the Kings end their 17-year playoff drought and Haliburton has become a star in Indiana.

The deal has worked out for both teams so far. Sabonis helped the Kings end their 17-year playoff drought and Haliburton has become a star in Indiana.

This past season, Haliburton averaged 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game as he was named an All-Star for the first time.

He signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension with the Pacers earlier this offseason, signaling that the team is obviously serious about building around him.

What must Tyrese Haliburton accomplish to surpass Reggie Miller?

No Indiana Pacers player has enjoyed a better career than the great Reggie Miller. Drafted by the team in 1987, he went on to play all 18 of his NBA seasons with the blue and gold.

Miller made five All-Star teams and led the Pacers to the 2000 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers. He never won a championship, but he's certainly one of the best shooters to ever step onto a basketball court.

PacersMuse @PacersStatsMuse 23 yrs ago Reggie Miller led the Pacers to 6 games against one of the most dominant teams in history, the ‘00 Lakers



Miller (34 yrs old) led the team in scoring with 24.3 PPG & secured 2 wins against Kobe & Shaq



Reggie remains one of the greatest playoff performers of all time 23 yrs ago Reggie Miller led the Pacers to 6 games against one of the most dominant teams in history, the ‘00 LakersMiller (34 yrs old) led the team in scoring with 24.3 PPG & secured 2 wins against Kobe & ShaqReggie remains one of the greatest playoff performers of all time https://t.co/r1DPHpF3Gp

To surpass Pacer legends like Mel Daniels, Roger Brown, Jermaine O'Neal, and Miller and become the franchise's G.O.A.T, Haliburton has to stay healthy and obviously remain with the team for many years to come.

Indianapolis isn't as desirable as Los Angeles or Miami, meaning Haliburton may want to relocate to a more glamorous city in a few years. It's unclear whether he will stick around for the next 15 years or so.

Haliburton could ultimately have a legendary career with the Pacers, but eclipsing Miller might not be in the cards. Reggie was just that good.

