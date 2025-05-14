Fans unimpressed by Johni Broome's vertical drills during draft combine: "All that warming up just to barely get off the ground"

Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome is vying for a spot in this year's NBA Draft. With this, the Plant City, Florida native is participating in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, which runs from May 11 to 18.
In a recent video uploaded by @DraftExpress on X on Tuesday, Broome was captured trying out his best in a vertical leap drill. He had prior attempts with his vertical leap, but in the clip, he was no longer able to reach the top stick.
College basketball fans and spectators were then left unimpressed with Broome's vertical drill attempts and reacted to the video on X.
"Did all that warming up just to barely get off the ground. Sad," one user shared with a laughing emoji.
"This is so nasty, to post only this attempt after he swiped the other sticks," another user said with a crying emoji.
"Bro not jumping over a credit card," another joked.
"Bro got the hops of a 5 year old," a user wrote with a laughing emoji.
Other users all over X then provided their own takes on the future of Broome's basketball career based on his vertical jump.
"Buddy needs to get Duolingo ASAP, that jump had Euroleague written all over it," one user posted.
"They gonna use this clip to discredit this era in 20 years this dude just set us back," another user replied with a laughing emoji.
"Home Depot is hiring lil bro," a user jokingly asserted.
Over the course of his standout collegiate basketball career, Johni Broome averaged 16.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.5 blocks a game for coach Bruce Pearl's program.
Johni Broome is currently projected to be the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft
Despite the naysayers towards his vertical leap drill attempts, Johni Broome is staying positive on his draft stock as he is projected to be the No. 37 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He will be picked up by the surging Detroit Pistons, who got the pick through the Toronto Raptors, when the former acquired the selection through the 2024 Dallas Mavericks trade.
If Broome is indeed heading to the Pistons, then he will be joining a squad that finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference this season with a 44-38 record.
