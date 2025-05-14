Fans unimpressed by Johni Broome's vertical drills during draft combine: "All that warming up just to barely get off the ground"

Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome is vying for a spot in this year's NBA Draft. With this, the Plant City, Florida native is participating in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, which runs from May 11 to 18.

Ad

In a recent video uploaded by @DraftExpress on X on Tuesday, Broome was captured trying out his best in a vertical leap drill. He had prior attempts with his vertical leap, but in the clip, he was no longer able to reach the top stick.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

College basketball fans and spectators were then left unimpressed with Broome's vertical drill attempts and reacted to the video on X.

"Did all that warming up just to barely get off the ground. Sad," one user shared with a laughing emoji.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is so nasty, to post only this attempt after he swiped the other sticks," another user said with a crying emoji.

"Bro not jumping over a credit card," another joked.

"Bro got the hops of a 5 year old," a user wrote with a laughing emoji.

Other users all over X then provided their own takes on the future of Broome's basketball career based on his vertical jump.

Ad

"Buddy needs to get Duolingo ASAP, that jump had Euroleague written all over it," one user posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They gonna use this clip to discredit this era in 20 years this dude just set us back," another user replied with a laughing emoji.

"Home Depot is hiring lil bro," a user jokingly asserted.

Over the course of his standout collegiate basketball career, Johni Broome averaged 16.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.5 blocks a game for coach Bruce Pearl's program.

Johni Broome is currently projected to be the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

Ad

Despite the naysayers towards his vertical leap drill attempts, Johni Broome is staying positive on his draft stock as he is projected to be the No. 37 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He will be picked up by the surging Detroit Pistons, who got the pick through the Toronto Raptors, when the former acquired the selection through the 2024 Dallas Mavericks trade.

If Broome is indeed heading to the Pistons, then he will be joining a squad that finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference this season with a 44-38 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here