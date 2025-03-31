Dylan Harper NBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Rutgers star ft. Washington Wizards

Rutgers freshman phenom Dylan Harper is heading to the NBA. There had been speculation about whether Harper, who led the Scarlet Knights in points, assists and steals this season, would return to Rutgers or declare for the NBA draft. The young guard shut down that thought on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Monday, declaring for the draft.

Harper came to Rutgers as the No. 2 recruit in the 2024 class and is projected to be the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. As a freshman, he was an honorable mention AP All-American and made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists and contributed on both sides of the ball with a team-best 1.4 steals.

Now, Harper will take the next step and continue his basketball career in the NBA. Let's look at where the Scarlet Knights star could end up.

Top 5 landing spots for Dylan Harper

#1, Washington Wizards

The NBA draft operates on a lottery system, so no one knows the order of the draft picks yet. Most mock drafts have the Washington Wizards receiving either the first or second pick. Harper is the consensus No. 1 guard in the draft and is projected by many to be the No. 2 overall pick. The Wizards, like many teams in contention for the top few draft picks, could use a solid point guard.

Washington has a star shooting guard in Jordan Poole but lacks a dominant point guard able to serve as a leader and take over the way Harper can. Harper would begin his NBA career at just 19 years old, giving whatever organization he ends up at years to develop him into a franchise legend.

If Harper can maintain his stats from his sole college season, he would be the second-highest scorer for the Wizards and the fourth-best playmaker.

Washington, which averages an NBA fourth-worst 108.8 ppg, could use a high scorer who can serve as a playmaker for his teammates. Harper would fit this role.

#2, Utah Jazz

The Jazz are widely expected to have either the first or second pick in the NBA draft, so there are two ways the team could end up with Harper.

If Utah ends up with the No. 1 pick, the team could choose to select Harper instead of projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. Flagg has been dominant in his freshman season at Duke, leading the team in every major stat category except blocks, but the Jazz aren't in desperate need of a forward. Utah's top two scorers are forwards, the same position Flagg plays. So, it's possible that the Jazz receive the top pick and select Harper instead of Flagg.

It is also possible that Utah falls to the second pick, which is where Harper is projected to be selected. Regardless, the Rutgers star would be a good pickup for the Jazz. Harper's 1.4 spg would lead the team, and his dynamic defense could do wonders for Utah, who allows an NBA second-worst 120.2 ppg.

#3, Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte is another contender for one of the top draft picks. Most major mock drafts have the Hornets getting the third pick, but that is yet to be determined.

This seems like a less likely landing spot for Harper, as Charlotte already has a young star point guard in LaMelo Ball. Ball is a similar type of player to Harper, a dominant, high-scoring guard with proven rebound and assist success who can contribute on both sides of the ball.

The Hornets might not need Harper's skill set at this time, but trades and injuries happen all the time, and picking up Harper could offer Charlotte another game-changer like Ball.

#4, New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans will likely get a high draft pick. Ironically enough, some mock drafts have New Orleans selecting Harper's Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey. If the Pelicans get an early enough draft pick and Harper is still available, they would be wise to pick him up.

New Orleans lacks a strong point guard, and both of its top scorers are forwards. Jose Alvarado is a point guard who leads the Pelicans in assists and steals, but he averages just 9.6 ppg. Harper could offer New Orleans a high-scoring point guard who also has proven success with assists and steals. Harper's 4.6 rebounds are also a significant increase from Alvarado's 2.4.

Harper would provide the Pelicans with a high-scoring guard with a long NBA career ahead of him.

#5, Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn lost its star point guard, Dennis Schröder, in a February trade. The Nets could benefit greatly from gaining a young, dynamic point guard. While Brooklyn should get a high draft pick, the team likely won't receive a top three pick, making the Nets getting Harper seem unlikely.

However, Harper would fit in well on this squad. His 19.4 ppg would make him the second-highest scorer for Brooklyn, and his 4.0 assists would lead the team. Harper would also be a big contributor to the defense, as his 1.4 steals would lead the squad.

Brooklyn may not get an NBA draft pick in time to get Harper, but the Rutgers star could be of great use to the Nets.

