“Efficiency is the name of the game for Paige Bueckers”: NCAA analyst gives his 2 cents on UConn star’s game

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers played her final home game for the program on Monday, March 24. She went off in the strongest way possible as she helped her second-seeded team in Spokane Regional 4 to a dominant 34-point beatdown, 91-57, of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the second round of this year's March Madness.

Bueckers tied her career-high in points with 34 on an efficient 14 of 21 overall clip, good for 66.7%, to go along with three rebounds, four assists and four steals in 29 minutes of action. Her outing helped the Geno Auriemma-coached team to their 31st straight Sweet 16 appearance.

Bueckers' efficiency is something college basketball analyst Robin Lundber marveled at on his latest Youtube video, where he even backed it up with a viral stat from the senior sensation that was displayed during the broadcast of their win over the Jackrabbits.

"So when you hear Paige Bueckers is efficient well, her efficiency is actually different," Lundberg explained. "It's on a whole different level.

They said on the broadcast on the UConn game over South Dakota State that Bueckers is the only player in college history or the WNBA or the NBA to lead in assist-to-turnover ratio while also shooting 50-40-90 from the floor. So, efficiency is the name of the game for Paige Bueckers," he asserted.

For her fourth and likely final campaign of collegiate hoops, Bueckers is leading the team in points with a 19.2 average, to go along with 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 dimes and 2.1 swipes per contest.

Robin Lundberg shares that efficiency is an emphasis as whole for the UConn Huskies

Later in his video, Robin Lundberg also discussed about how efficiency is a huge emphasis for Paige Bueckers and Co. in general, as they are on a tear in pursuit of the program's first national championship in nine years. He said (0:30):

"In UConn in general, I mean Azzi Fudd can shoot the rock, and then Sarah Strong is just a problem. She's shooting, I believe, 74% at the rim in the halfcourt.

"So, if you don't get UConn out of their comfort zone, it's going to be uncomfortable for you. And, that's been the theme so far in the NCAA tournament."

The UConn Huskies now turn their attention to their Sweet 16 matchup. They will face the third-seeded Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, March 29.

