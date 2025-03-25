"Concerns with Paige are physical" - WNBA GM raises doubt over Paige Bueckers' athletic profile

Paige Bueckers is one of the best women's basketball players in the country and the projected first pick in the WNBA draft. However, a general manager voiced concerns about one of the red flags Bueckers carries into the draft: her health.

Bueckers is among the best players from the UConn program in recent memory, breaking school records throughout her four seasons. As she pursues her first national championship alongside co-stars Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, the excitement around Bueckers is only growing as her WNBA debut nears.

In an interview with The Athletic published on Tuesday, WNBA general managers were asked about the top prospects in this year's draft, citing the pros and cons of selecting them with the early picks. When asked about Bueckers, most of them commended her talent, but someone pointed out one of her only flaws.

"My only concerns with Paige are physical," the general manager said. "If she can stay healthy, I think she’s an All-Star level talent."

Despite performing at an all-American level for the last two seasons, Bueckers has a concerning injury history. She missed 19 games during her sophomore season due to a meniscus tear and a torn ACL kept her out for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season. However, Bueckers is still widely considered the top prospect for the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft.

What would Paige Bueckers bring to the Dallas Wings?

While some were critical about the injuries that have held Paige Bueckers in the past, the WNBA general manager also gushed about Buecker's skill, saying that her talent will translate well into the WNBA game.

"She can play with or without the ball which makes her super valuable," the general manager said on Tuesday, via The Athletic. "She scores at all three levels. She’s big and tall and long enough to survive defensively. I think her offense is better than her defense, but it’s hard to find things not to like about Paige."

When compared to the other top prospects in this year's draft class, Bueckers is the most experienced and proven player. Through 34 games this season, she is averaging 19.2 points and 4.8 assists, while also having a 50-40-90 campaign, showcasing her efficiency as a shooter. Her success as a team leader is another plus that she could bring to the Wings.

Dallas is in a state of flux after trading Satou Sabally to the Phoenix Mercury this offseason and losing Natasha Howard to the Indiana Fever. The team is still looking for a co-star who can play alongside Arike Ogunbowale, and Bueckers could be the secondary scorer who helps the Wings return to contention.

