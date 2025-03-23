UConn sharpshooter Azzi Fudd makes her feelings known on Huskies' March Madness chances following dominant win vs Arkansas State

Azzi Fudd previewed her UConn teammates' mindsets after the Huskies defeated Arkansas State 103-34 in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The sharpshooter said the coaching staff and players are focused on maintaining high caliber output from every individual.

Ad

With that, in the post-game conference, Fudd boldly asserts that whenever the team is playing to its strengths, the school remains unbeatable.

"We've been really stressing how important it is for us to take care of ourselves first, make sure that all of our stuff - our offense, our defense is down pat," she said.

"When we play our best UConn basketball, it doesn't matter who we're playing - we're gonna win."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Azzi Fudd's statement came after she was asked how closely the Huskies would monitor the other first-round game between South Dakota State and Oklahoma State. The Jackrabbits pulled off a 74-68 upset and will meet the Big East tournament champions on Tuesday.

The two teams do not have a significant history in women's basketball but are led by long-term coaches. Geno Auriemma gripped UConn in 1985 while Aaron Johnston is leading the Jackrabbits since 2000.

Ad

Behind Johnston, South Dakota State has made it to the NCAA tournament 13 times in the last 17 years. The other four seasons resulted in a WNIT trip for the school. Johnston began as an interim coach for the school in the 1999–2000 season and also coached the men's and women's golf teams for a year.

Azzi Fudd led UConn past Arkansas State

Azzi Fudd and the Huskies dominated Arkansas State from the tip-off, mounting an early 34-5 first-quarter lead. They posted another 30+ point quarter, solidifying an early win behind the 66-16 lead at the break.

Ad

Fudd led the game with 27 points, seven assists and six steals on 10 of 13 shooting. Sarah Strong continued her multi-dimensional efforts with 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five blocks on 90% shooting. Paige Bueckers dropped a cool 11 points, four assists and two blocks.

Ashlynn Shade also joined in the fireworks. She came off the bench to shoot 8 of 11 from the field for 20 quick points.

UConn is expected to win the contest against South Dakota State. They will face either the Iowa Hawkeyes or Oklahoma Sooners in the next round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here