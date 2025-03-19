Overcoming different injuries, Azzi Fudd gets 100% real on playing in the NCAA tournament after 728 days

When Azzi Fudd takes the court on Saturday, it will have been 728 days since she last played in an NCAA Tournament game. The UConn guard was in the starting lineup for the Huskies' Sweet 16 matchup against Ohio State in Mar. 2023. She scored 13 points and grabbed 3 rebounds in the 73-61 loss.

The following season, Fudd suffered a knee injury in November that kept her out for over a year. She returned to action last November against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Ahead of UConn's 2025 March Madness opener, Fudd, alongside teammates Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong, joined SportsCenter host Elle Duncan to discuss their tournament journey.

Azzi Fudd reflected on the emotions of returning to the tournament after such a long layoff.

"I'm just so excited," Fudd said (2:25). "Honestly, a lot of nerves too because I was thinking the other day about how it's been a while. This is the biggest time of yea — what I've dreamed of since I was younger — and I haven't been able to be a part of it."

"So I definitely don't want to take any moment for granted. Even just now, leading up to the tournament, I want to make sure that I'm as ready, our team is as ready as we can be. So just excitement and some nerves."

The Virginia native is averaging 12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 47.2% from the field, earning her first career All-Big East selection.

Azzi Fudd talks about overcoming injury, rehab and mental health struggles

To remain sidelined for such an extended period presented major challenges for Azzi Fudd, both physically and mentally. She sat down with Well+Good this week to discuss the emotional toll of her recovery.

"The rehab process certainly sucks but that’s what we as athletes have done our whole lives," Fudd said. "But when I went through my first injury, realizing how hard it was mentally was such a shock that I honestly wasn't prepared for."

During those tough times, Fudd found a great support system in her life — her family, friends and even her UConn teammates.

After working through her injuries, Azzi Fudd has learned the importance of not just physical rehabilitation but mental rehabilitation as well.

"I've learned the hard way how important it is to take care of your body and that doesn't mean just when your body's hurting or not feeling well," she added.

Fudd will rely on her hard-earned resiliency as she looks to lead the Huskies deep into this year's NCAA Tournament.

