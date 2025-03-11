"Embarrassed our rivals" "Stat padding at this point": College hoops fans react as Tom Izzo wins 4th Big Ten Coach of the Year award

Tom Izzo is a Michigan State Spartans legend. The iconic head coach has been with the program since 1995, and has guided them to great success over the past three decades.

Ad

Tom Izzo doesn't look like he will slow down anytime soon, as he just won his fourth Big Ten Coach of the Year award. At 70 years old, the Michigan State legend has become the oldest recipient of this prestigious honor.

College hoops fans had a lot to say about his achievement:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A fan added, "Congrats to Coach Izzo. Well deserved!"

Another added, "Well earned! What a regular season! 🔥"

However, some fans were less enthused. They said:

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan stated, "Overrated. R U Serious??? Kevin's n Willard was chosen to finish 10th or worse in Big10 PreSeason poll.....and Terps finished 2nd!!!! Big10 is a joke, a complete joke!"

One added, "How does Coach Willard not win this? Had a sub-par MD team last year and turned it around this year with a 2nd place finished when the terps were predicted to be 10th in the conference."

The 2025 Big Ten Coach of the Year Award is the latest accolade for the Hall of Fame head coach. Other awards in his trophy case are two NABC Coach of the Year Awards, the 2005 Clair Bee Coach of the Year Award, the 1998 AP College Coach of the Year Award, the 1998 Henry Iba Award, and the 2011 John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award.

Ad

Tom Izzo just led the Spartans to another Big Ten title. It's the team's 11th under his tutelage. The program now enters March Madness as a genuine dark horse.

What's next for Tom Izzo?

Tom Izzo has done a phenomenal job over the past decades with the Michigan State Spartans. Izzo has led the program to eight final four appearances, 11 Big Ten regular season titles, eight Big Ten tournaments and the 2000 national championship.

Ad

Izzo will fancy his chances in this season's playoffs. His team is on a seven-game winning streak and is ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll rankings.

The Spartans boast a talented roster, including guards Jaden Akins, Jase Richardson and defensive anchor Jaxon Kohler. This core has the potential to play a pivotal role in national championship run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here