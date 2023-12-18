Eric Montross death: How did former North Carolina and NBA legend die?

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill shared today the sad news that Eric Montross has died at 52. Montross was a member of the Tar Heels 1993 national championship basketball side. He had a distinguished career in his four years with the school. The school shared the following statement regarding his unfortunate demise:

"Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age. Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court. He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill...We extend our deepest condolences to Laura, his children and entire family, and his colleagues and friends. The number of people who loved Eric and were touched by him is immeasurable."

Expand Tweet

Eric Montross's cause of death

Montross had been diagnosed with cancer in March of this year. He received the full support of his Alma Mater during this time. He was getting treated at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The former student-player died peacefully at his home in Chapel Hill on Sunday, December 17th, the school shared.

According to the school's press release, no other information shall be revealed as Montross's family wishes for privacy.

Eric Montross's North Carolina Tar Heels career

Montross was a twice Consensus All-American selection and once a First Team All-ACC and Second Team All-ACC selection. His commitment to the team and academics was recognized in 1994 when he was a First Team Academic All-American. His No. 00 Jersey had been honored by the Tar Heels.

He was picked ninth overall in 1994 by the Boston Celtics. In 1995, Montross was selected for the NBA Second All-Rookie team. Over eight years in the NBA, he played with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

Our condolences go out to Eric Montross's family. May his soul rest in peace.