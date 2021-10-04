5 franchise records held by Luka Doncic for the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks talisman Luka Doncic is racing his way into superstardom in the NBA. He has been in the NBA for just three seasons, but he is already one of the league's best players.

One huge reason behind that has been his knack of breaking records seemingly at will. Luka Doncic has taken the NBA by storm, like some of the greats of the past. Considering his stellar exploits, it's difficult to believe he is only 22.

Luka Doncic has already entered the history books of the Dallas Mavericks because of the record-breaking spree he has been on since his sophomore year. He has surpassed some of the most dominant players to have played for the Mavs in their 41-year history.

On that note, here's a look at five franchise records Luka Doncic holds for the Dallas Mavericks.

#5 Luka Doncic is the youngest player to record 1000 assists in Dallas Mavericks' history

Luka Doncic is a beast at the offensive end. He can create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates with ease. That makes Doncic one of the toughest players to guard in the NBA.

The 6' 8" Slovenian took little time in showcasing his prowess with the ball. Before his 22nd birthday, Doncic (21 years, 311 days) recorded 1000 career assists. In the process, he became the youngest player to achieve the feat, breaking his new head coach, Jason Kidd's record. Kidd was 22 years and 315 days old when he recorded 1000 assists for the Mavs.

#4 Luka Doncic is the only Dallas Mavericks player to record a playoff triple-double

Luka Doncic hasn't found collective success in the postseason, but he has been unstoppable since his debut in the knockout stage. Doncic is the only Dallas Mavericks player to record a playoff triple. He has done that thrice so far. He is also the youngest player (21 years, 177 days) to record a 40-point triple double in the postseason.

That is one of his most remarkable achievements to date. It goes to show how efficiently he uses his skills to contribute in multiple ways for his team.

#3 Luka Doncic has scored the most points per game in Dallas Mavericks' history

Luka Doncic has single-handedly led the Dallas Mavericks over the line in many games in the last two seasons. That is because of his ability to score at a rapid rate.

Doncic averaged 21.2 points in his rookie year, 28.8 points in his sophomore year and 27.7 points in his third season for the Dallas Mavericks. His career average is 25.7 points per game. It is the highest for a Mavs player in the franchise's history.

#2 Luka Doncic has the most triple-doubles in Dallas Mavericks' history

Luka Doncic's ability to score, assist and rebound at a high rate has seen him grab plenty of triple doubles in his career. The Slovenian has recorded 37 triple-doubles so far, the most in Dallas Mavericks' history.

Before Doncic, Jason Kidd (21) was the all-time leading triple-double getter for the Mavs. Doncic surpassed Kidd's record in his only his sophomore season, doing so in March 2020. He ended with the most triple doubles in the league that season, registering 17 of them.

#1 Luka Doncic is the quickest player to amass 5000 career points in Dallas Mavericks' history

Luka Doncic's scoring prowess saw him become the quickest player in Dallas Mavericks history to score 5000 career points. He achieved the feat last season. Doncic took only 194 games, eight more than the legendary Mark Aguirre.

Doncic is also the youngest Mavericks player to record 5000 points, scoring his 5000th point when he was aged 22 years and 68 days. He has also taken the fewest games to reach that mark among all active NBA players.

