  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • ESPN's College GameDay basketball Schedule today, February 24: How to watch, location, cast, and more explored 

ESPN's College GameDay basketball Schedule today, February 24: How to watch, location, cast, and more explored 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Feb 24, 2024 20:58 IST
ESPN College GameDay Built by The Home Depot - Times Square
ESPN College GameDay Built by The Home Depot - Times Square

ESPN College Gameday has become a long-standing tradition in college sports. The hype and excitement around gameday matches is something that fans eagerly anticipate and wait for every week.

So where will the College GameDay crew be heading this week? Let us check out some of the most exciting basketball games lined up for fans this weekend.

Where is College GameDay today?

The GameDay team will be at the defending national champs' house on Saturday, February 24. It will be hosted at Storrs, home of the UConn Huskies basketball team, who will face the Villanova Wildcats on the court.

It will be GameDay's first trip in a decade to Storrs, Connecticut. The Huskies are currently sitting at the top of the Big East Conference with a 24-3 record this season.

Their last game was against the Creighton Bluejays, which they lost 85-66. But UConn will be looking forward to continuing their winning ways and regaining momentum to defend their national title.

On the other hand, the Villanova Wildcats are 15-11 overall and are looking to end their three-game losing streak. But it is going to be an arduous task for them to defeat UConn at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

College GameDay cast today

The College GameDay crew that will cover the UConn vs. Villanova basketball game will include Rece Davis as the host. He will be accompanied by analysts Jay Bilas, Jay Williams, Seth Greenberg and Andraya Carter.

The game is expected to tip at around 8 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action of the basketball game on television on the Fox Network. Apart from this, a live stream of the game will also be available on various streaming sites, such as FuboTV, Direct TV Stream and Sling TV.

Also Read: "Shouldn't have to walk through a tunnel": Dan Hurley responds to backlash for "knock you out" comment following UConn’s loss to Creighton

Top College Basketball games today, February 24

Here are the other top basketball games that fans can tune in to watch on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

GAME TIME (ET)CHANNEL
Houston vs Baylor12 p.m.CBS
Vanderbilt vs Florida1 p.m.SEC
West Virginia vs Iowa State2 p.m.ESPN2
BYU vs Kansas State2 p.m.ESPN+
Duke vs Wake Forest2 p.m.ESPN
Washington vs Arizona2 p.m. CBS
Iowa vs Illinois2:15 p.m.BTN
South Carolina vs Ole Miss3:30 p.m.SEC
North Carolina vs Virginia4 p.m.ESPN
Texas Tech vs UCF4 p.m. ESPN+
Alabama vs Kentucky4 p.m. CBS
Auburn vs Georgia6 p.m.SEC
Texas vs Kansas6 p.m.ESPN
Texas A&M vs Tennessee8 p.m.ESPN
Colorado State vs UNLV8 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Washington St. vs Arizona St.8 p.m.ESPN2
San Diego St. vs Fresno St.10 p.m.CBS Sports Network
San Diego vs Saint Mary's 10 p.m.ESPNU
UConn vs Villanova 8 p.m.FOX

As March Madness approaches, it will be intriguing to see which teams take a step closer to being proclaimed national champions for the season. Which college basketball game are you most excited about today? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More: 3 best college basketball prop bets for today, February 24 | Judah Mintz, Zyon Pullin, and more

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?