ESPN's College Gameday basketball schedule today, March 2: How to watch, location, cast, and more explored 

ESPN's College Gameday basketball will visit Tuscaloosa for the first time during the CFB season on Saturday, March 2. The historic show will be held at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Moreover, the headline game for the day will see No. 13 Alabama take on No. 4 Tennessee. As things stand, the Crimson Tide (19-8, 11-3 in conference) and Volunteers (21-6, 11-3 in conference) are tied for first in the SEC.

The two rivals will clash at the Coleman Coliseum and could virtually be playing for the regular season title, with only two games remaining in the season after their encounter.

Fans can tune in to ESPN/ABC to watch ESPN's College Gameday pregame show, starting at 10 a.m. ET. The event will also be streamed live on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV.

Here's a look at the SEC schedule and fixtures for March 2:

12:00 p.m. ET - No.24 Florida vs. No. 18 South Carolina on ESPN | SEC Network

1:30 p.m. ET - Arkansas vs. No. 16 Kentucky on CBS

3:30 p.m. ET - LSU vs. Vanderbilt on SEC Network

4:00 p.m. ET - Mississippi St vs No. 11 Auburn on ESPN2

6:00 p.m. ET - Texas A&M vs Georgia on SEC Network

8:00 p.m. ET - No. 4 Tennessee vs No. 14 Alabama on ESPN

8:30 p.m. ET - Ole Miss vs Missouri on SEC Network

Who are the ESPN College Gameday basketball analysts?

ESPN College Gameday host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Jay Williams, Seth Greenberg, and Andraya Carter on the set inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday, March 2.

The main show will commence at 12:00 p.m. ET (noon). Here's all you need to know about the broadcast details:

When : Saturday, March 2, 2024

: Saturday, March 2, 2024 Time : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum | Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Coleman Coliseum | Tuscaloosa, Ala. Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Best streaming service options: FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV