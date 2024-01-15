ESPN's College GameDay Basketball cast 2024: Full list of crew for the college football pre-game show

With the college basketball season well underway and heading into its next phase, ESPN's hoops version of College GameDay is back at it again this year. And with a lot of familiar faces that college hoops fans know and love. But for those who are a little new to college basketball broadcasts, who exactly are the ones helming this year's show?

Well, without further ado, here are the names, personalities, and voices fans will see, hear, and either agree or disagree with as NCAA basketball trudges along.

ESPN College GameDay's main folks

The three main folks are as follows: host Rece Davis continues leading the crew, alongside analysts Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg. A 25-year ESPN veteran, Davis has been the main face and voice for College GameDay's hoops version since 2005 (via the ESPN Press Room). He's also the main broadcaster for the State Farm Champions Classic, as well as the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four.

Of course, Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg should not be left off the list. Bilas is a longtime NCAA basketball analyst, and has been a co-host of numerous ESPN studio broadcasts for the past 23 years and counting. Greenberg, on the other hand, is a former D1 basketball head coach who previously coached at Long Beach State, USF, and Virginia Tech.

More newcomers and one returnee

Alongside Davis, Bilas, and Greenberg, a few other members of the crew are Jay Williams, as well as reporters Andraya Carter and Christine Williamson. Basketball fans should know who Williams is, as he's been a fixture of hoops talking heads in both college and the pros. He initially joined ESPN in 2014-15, and worked on college basketball. In 2019, Williams was assisgned to NBA Countdown in a full-time role.

Williams took over the position previously held by long-time college basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis on the GameDay set. Ellis, initially announced as Williams' replacement when the latter departed for NBA Countdown, had been a prominent figure on College GameDay since then but was unfortunately among those laid off in June.

Carter and Williamson are both in their debut stints on College GameDay. Carter's hoops pedigree includes a stint as a member of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball team. As for Williamson, her experience goes back to 2019 when she first joined ESPN. Her current job is to offer unique insights into the teams, fans, and campuses every week, while maintaining her position as co-host on Countdown to GameDay.