Where is the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship? Date, stadium, seating capacity, history and more 

March Madness is coming back to Arizona in 2024. The NCAA announced that State Farm Stadium in Glendale will host the Final Four and the national championship game of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.

The stadium, which is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, previously hosted the Final Four in 2017, when North Carolina beat Gonzaga for the title.

The 2024 Final Four will cap off a three-week tournament that will feature 68 teams competing for college basketball's ultimate prize. The tournament will begin with Selection Sunday on March 17, when the NCAA selection committee will reveal the brackets and seedings for the field of 68.

The first round of action will take place on March 21 and 22 at eight different sites across the country: Brooklyn, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Spokane and Memphis. The second round will follow on March 23 and 24 at the same locations.

The regional semifinals and finals, also known as the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, will take place on March 28-31 at four different sites: Boston (East), Dallas (South), Detroit (Midwest) and Los Angeles (West). The winners of each regional will advance to the Final Four in Glendale.

The Final Four semifinals will be played on April 6, followed by the national championship game on April 8. The games will be televised by CBS and Turner Sports.

Arizona to host NCAA Final Four for the second time

NCAA Men's Final Four - National Championship

State Farm Stadium has a seating capacity of 63,400 for football games, but it can be expanded to accommodate up to 72,200 fans for basketball games. The stadium has a retractable roof and a movable field that can be rolled in and out of the stadium.

The 2024 Final Four will be the second time that Arizona hosts the event. The first time was in 1997 when Arizona won its first and only national title at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. The Wildcats beat Kentucky 84-79 in overtime in one of the most dramatic games in Final Four history.

The Final Four is one of the most anticipated and exciting events in the NCAA. It showcases some of the best talent and coaching in college basketball, as well as some of the most passionate and loyal fan bases.

It also provides an opportunity for history to be made, as one team will emerge as the national champion and etch its name in March Madness lore.

