6 NCAA basketball programs announce partnerships with NBA legend Kobe Bryant's Memorial Sports Foundation; Vanessa Bryant reacts

After the death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, there was a period of limbo for the Kobe Brand, but Nike has since revitalized it by launching sneakers and clothing. But the most exciting development has been the Mamba Programs.

The Mamba Programs are a group of NCAA schools chosen by Vanessa Bryant to feature the Mamba Brand.

The programs include the UConn Huskies, Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Duke Blue Devils and Kentucky Wildcats.

The student-athletes in the featured schools will have exclusive branded sneakers and clothing related to the Kobe Bryant brand and could even feature the Nike Kobe "Sheath" logo on their playing jerseys as well.

The venture is a collaboration between the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, Vanessa Bryant and apparel giant Nike.

Bryant reacted to the launch of the programs on Instagram.

"We are grateful for the amazing support of these prestigious universities…to further the legacies of Kobe and Gigi!” says Vanessa Bryant. “So excited to see their players wearing Kobe and Gigi’s NIKE shoes this upcoming season!!"

Vanessa Bryant and Nike recently had a disagreement on the launch of the Kobe 8 Protro 'Halo,' sneakers with many fans missing out on the limited edition shoes.

Bryant cleared up the misunderstanding for disappointed fans who missed out on the sneakers via an Instagram post:

"Nike wanted this debut Halo Collection to be limited and collectible [sic] but the good news is Nike is working towards more units for future Kobe releases! The “Kobe Halo” collection debuts on Kobe’s birthday tomorrow, collect all future Halo releases to celebrate this special day every year."

Commemorating Kobe Bryant's 45th birthday, Vanessa Bryant also announced the unveiling of his statue at the Crypto.com Arena, which was known as the Staples Center when her husband played there.

"Kobe played his entire 20-year career as a Los Angeles Laker," Bryant said. "Since arriving in this city and joining this Lakers organization he felt at home here, playing in the City of Angels.

"On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters, and me, I'm so honored that right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house the Kobe built, we're going to unveil a statue, so that his legacy can be celebrated forever. Hope to see you there."

Did Kobe Bryant play NCAA basketball?

As the Mamba Programs take off in elite NCAA universities across the nation, a common question is whether Kobe Bryant ever played college basketball before making the leap into the NBA.

Bryant partially grew up in Reggio Emilia, Italy, after his father, Joe Bryant, retired there. When he came back to the States and joined Lower Merion High School, Philadelphia, he became an instant star.

He declared for the 1996 NBA draft straight from high school after seeing Kevin Garnett being picked No. 1 in the 1995 draft.

Although he did not play college basketball, the Kobe Bryant legend rolls on via the Mamba Programs.