"I love you always and forever" - Vanessa Bryant pens heartfelt birthday note to late Kobe Bryant ahead of his sneaker line relaunch

Earlier today, Vanessa Bryant posted a compilation of her pictures with her late husband Kobe Bryant in celebration of his birthday. The former NBA star would have turned 45 years old today. She posted,

"Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In loving memory of Kobe Bryant, Nike will relaunch one of his most beloved sneaker models, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Halo," on his birthday today.

Expand Tweet

According to a Sneaker News article by Jared Ebanks, the shoe was originally released back in 2011 with its overall design not being tweaked much for its re-release. The low-top sneakers boast a react cushioning system, a reworked traction pattern, and a crisp white colorway.

The "Halo" title was conceptualized by the collaboration between Vanessa Bryant and Nike as a way to celebrate Kobe Bryant's birthday every year, as per Alabama Life & Culture's Mark Heim.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Halo" sneaker line will be available for sale in stores at a retail price of $180.

Looking back on Vanessa Bryant's speech for Kobe Bryant's induction into the Hall of Fame

In 2021, Kobe Bryant was added to the Basketball Hall of Fame with his significant other accepting the award on his behalf. During the event, Vanessa Bryant gave a speech on his behalf for the momentous occasion, as per The New York Times' Sopan Deb,

"If my husband were here tonight, he would have a long list of people to thank who helped inspire him and equip him to be in the Hall of Fame: family, friends, mentors, the Lakers, teammates, muses and opponents."

In Vanessa's speech, she thanked every person who helped her husband in his journey.

"This is one of the many hard parts," Bryant added, "about not having him here. At the risk of leaving anyone out, I can only say thank you. To all those who helped him get here, you know who you are, and I thank you on his behalf."

She also showered her late husband with praise,

"I used to always avoid praising my husband in public," Bryant said, "because I felt like he got enough praise from his fans around the world and someone had to bring him back to reality. Right now, I'm sure he's laughing in heaven because I'm about to praise him in public for his accomplishments on one of the most public stages."

"You did it, You're in the Hall of Fame now," Bryant said, "You're a true champ. You're not just an M.V.P., you're an all-time great. I'm so proud of you. I love you forever and always, Kobe Bean Bryant."

The heartfelt speech from Vanessa surely made everyone in the audience cherish the former Lakers player.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)