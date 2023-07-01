LA Lakers Depth Chart Updated: How do they line up their starting 5 with Gabe Vincent & Jaxson Hayes on the roster?  

After making the conference finals this season, most expected the LA Lakers to be active in free agency. Through the first 24 hours of free agency, they've made an array of signings.

By far the biggest signing from the LA Lakers is bringing in former Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent. Despite not being linked to him in rumors, they managed to land the young guard on a three-year deal.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story. Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story.

Other moves the Lakers made in the initial frenzy included signing a pair of former top-ten picks. Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes will also be making to their way to LA with Vincent.

Along with bringing in an array of new players, the Lakers managed to retain most of their free agents as well. Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russel, and Austin Reaves all inked new multi-year deals to remain with the organization.

Through the first day of free agency, here is an updated look at the Lakers depth chart:

Guards Forwards Centers D'Angelo Russell LeBron James Anthony Davis Gabe Vincent Rui Hachimura Jaxson Hayes Austin Reaves Jarred Vanderbilt Max Christie Taurean Prince Cam Reddish

What could the LA Lakers starting lineup look like next season

Depth was an issue for the LA Lakers early last season, but that is no longer the case. Dating back to the trade deadline this season, the front office has done a great job re-shaping the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

With so many complementing pieces on the roster, Darvin Ham has options when it comes to his starting lineup. However, he'll likely stick with the key pieces from this season.

Right now, the lineup that makes the most sense for the Lakers to roll out is D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

Two players that could make a case as starters are Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish. Vincent can be a seconday playmaker who is also a reliable kick-out option, while Reddish can slide in as a three-and-D wing.

With so many options to choose from, it's likely Ham experiments with his starting lineup during the opening weeks of the regular season. If he uses the lineup mentioned above, it leaves the second unit with young players who can play a more up-tempo style.

After the trade deadline this season, LA was one of the best teams in the NBA. Now, with an upgraded roster all-around, they have a chance to claim one of the top spots in the Western Conference.

