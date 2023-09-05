In Photos: Vanessa Bryant and her daughters celebrate “Auntie BB” Beyonce 2 days before Queen B's birthday

Vanessa Bryant and the family of girls had a great weekend in LA - they attended the Beyonce concert that is taking the internet by storm. Jay Z and Beyonce have been touring around the world, and the power couple has recently bought a house in LA as well.

The family is quite close to the power couple from Brooklyn - they have been seen hanging out with Jay-Z and Bey many times. Beyonce was a close friend of the late Kobe Bryant and performed at his remembrance right after the helicopter crash three years ago.

The Rennaissance tour came to LA on September 2, two days before Queen B's birthday. On the occasion of their family friend's birthday, Vannessa Bryant took to Instagram to share many moments that the family shared while attending the concert as enamored fans.

The girls are huge fans of the pop star and went along with their mother to listen and sing along to her songs.

Courtesy: Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Natalia Bryant, Kobe's oldest daughter, is one of the very few in the world who can proudly say she worked on the "Rennaissance tour" as an intern. She's been listed in the credits for the tour, and her family could not be more proud.

Vanessa Bryant and the family hang out with Jay-Z

While the popstar legend was making a packed crowd sing along to her iconic songs, the Bryant family was joining them, with Beyonce's husband for company.

Vanessa Bryant and the family along with Jay-Z, in the box

After the concert, the family went backstage and took photos with their "auntie." Kobe Bryant and Beyonce go way back since their first collaboration, "Say My Name," in 1999.

“Auntie BB” Vanessa captioned her post, with her two daughters starstruck and smiling after an enthralling performance.

Kobe Bryant's daughter with Beyonce

The family also attended Taylor Swift's concert last month and showed their support to Swift the same way!

