Vanessa Bryant officially announces Kobe Bryant's statue unveiling: "In front of the place known as the house that Kobe built"

Vanessa Bryant has officially announced the statue unveiling of her late husband and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant outside the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center.

The Lakers X/Twitter account released the video of Vanessa announcing the statue unveiling. Here's what she said:

"Kobe played his entire 20-year career as a Los Angeles Laker. Since arriving in this city and joining this Lakers organization he felt at home here, playing in the City of Angels.

"On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters, and me, I'm so honored that right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house the Kobe built, we're going to unveil a statue, so that his legacy can be celebrated forever. Hope to see you there."

When will Kobe Bryant's statue unveiling take place?

Kobe Bryant's statue unveiling will take place on August 8, 2024. The Lakers organization couldn't have picked a more iconic date to honor the five-time champion who spent his entire career with the Purple and Gold.

The date represents the two jersey numbers #8 and #24, which Kobe donned during his playing days as a Laker. The franchise has retired both jerseys.

