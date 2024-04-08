"Excited for what's next": 2023 national champ Angel Reese celebrates South Carolina's national championship victory over Iowa

LSU forward Angel Reese celebrated South Carolina's national championship victory over Iowa on Sunday, and the continued rise in the appeal of women's basketball.

The Gamecocks completed a perfect season by dispatching Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes, 87-75. Reese, who won the 2023 national title by beating Iowa in the championship game, expressed her happiness about the dominant win of the Dawn Staley-coached team.

The "Bayou Barbie," who has an NIL value of $1.8 million, as per On3.com, took to X to share her thoughts:

"Such a great season for WBB! Congrats SC!! Excited for what’s next & continuing to come for WBB! 🔥"

Reese tried to lead the Lady Tigers to repeat bid but stumbled twice to South Carolina in the regular season and succumbed to Iowa 87-94 in the Elite Eight. The 6-foot-3 forward declared for the 2024 WNBA draft during a Vogue photoshoot and is expected to be an early pick.

Angel Reese calls out officiating in South Carolina-Iowa national championship game

Angel Reese was displeased with how the South Carolina-Iowa championship clash was officiated. In a tweet posted during the first half, the forward seemed to complain about the number of calls favoring Iowa.

"I see how this game is about to go smh," Reese posted.

The officiating did not affect the outcome of the game though, as South Carolina recovered from a slow first half to outclass Iowa and completed a 38-0 season.

South Carolina completed the season with a perfect 38-0 record

It was the second title in three years and third overall for Staley, who has guided the Gamecocks to a 109-3 record in that span.

South Carolina can sustain their winning form into the 2024-25 season as they will still have the services of several standout freshmen in MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson.

Iowa stumbled to their second-consecutive runner-up finish and Clark, who is set to join the WNBA, failed to deliver her team their first championship. The Hawkeyes will head into uncertainty next season as they will part ways with Clark and other seniors Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and Molly Davis.

