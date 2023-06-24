Exhibit 10 contract salary: How much will Drew Timme earn from his contract compared to other notable NBA 2023 draft rookies?

For Drew Timme and a number of other prospects who went undrafted, the 2023 NBA draft is an event to quickly forget. But life goes on and a lot of the athletes are finding ways to make the best of their situation.

Timme is one of those who have found a way forward. He consented to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a type of two-way contract that NBA teams offer undrafted players. Players signed on this kind of contract get to participate in the team’s training camps and the preseason. They can then either be waived, sent to the team’s G League affiliate, or brought on the regular season roster.

The exact term of Drew Timme’s contract with the Milwaukee Bucks is still undisclosed. But he is speculated to earn around $925,000 minimum for the 2023-24 season. Compared to the deals signed by other rookies in the 2023 draft, his contract isn’t exactly the best an athlete can hope for.

Drew Timme's projected earnings pale in comparison to Victor Wembanyama's

Victor Wembanyama, for instance, is expected to earn at least $50 million over the course of four years on his contract with the San Antonio Spurs. Other top-earning rookies include Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson, all earning not less than $8 million in their rookie season.

Over the past three seasons, Drew Timme has been consistently rated as one of the best players in college basketball. For two consecutive seasons in 2021 and 2022, he made the second-team All-American as a consensus. He earned a spot in the first team in the just concluded season.

At 6-foot-10, he is the very image of a traditional ball player. He was the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year in 2021. In the next two seasons, he emerged as the WCC Player of the Year. He capped off his college basketball career averaging 21.2 points on 61.6% shooting, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in his final season.

He will be joining the Milwaukee Bucks’ two picks from the 2023 NBA draft, Andre Jackson and Chris Livingston. Despite entering the NBA in a manner he might not have dreamt of, he has the talent to turn his fortune around and have a successful NBA career.

