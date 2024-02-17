Fact Check: Is Caitlin Clark the NCAAW top-scorer? Exploring former Kansas guard Lynette Woodard's unofficial record

On Feb 15, Caitlin Clark topped the NCAAW all-time scoring list with 3,569 points. She took the spot from Kelsey Plum, who scored 3,527 points with Washington between 2013 and 2017. While this is a historic feat, it comes with a small asterisk, as there is more to the story.

To better understand this, one must travel back to the 1970s when the NCAA did not control women's college sports. Instead, they had their own governing body- the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIWA). It was during this time that Lynette Woodard, playing for the University of Kansas (1977-81), raked up 3,649 points.

Why Lynette Woodard's achievement is not recognized

At the time, the NCAA was more focused on men's college sports and refused to acknowledge the importance of women in sports. AIWA was tight on funds and could not do much to counter this.

However, in the late 1970s, the organization saw an influx of cash through a series of broadcast contracts with NBC and ESPN. It was worth around $1 million over four years and they agreed to televise all of AIWA's championships.

This move threatened the NCAA and forced their hand into women's college sports. However, with the NCAA taking over in 1982, they refused to recognize any of the previous records set by female sports persons. This means that Lynette Woodard's feat has no official recognition.

Woodard is unhappy about this, and she was quoted by the Wall Street Journal saying:

“I just think that we should take care of our history just as the men take care of their history. I know so many players, and about them, on the men’s side. But we work so hard to make people on the women’s side disappear.”

However, she recognizes Caitlin Clark's brilliance as she shared:

“I think she’s an awesome player, and what she’s doing is great for the game. Got interest at an all-time high, and that’s what is supposed to happen. Bring it on.”

The next record for Caitlin Clark to chase

Caitlin Clark currently averages 32.1 ppg and she could easily set a few more records by the end of the season. Besides surpassing Lynette Woodard, Clark is also poised to move further on the top all-time college sports scoring list.

Pete Maravich (LSU) occupies the first spot with 3,667 points, followed by Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy) with 3,664 points.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have five regular-season games and at least two postseason games left. If the guard can maintain the same average and avoid missing any game, Caitlin Clark could easily move from her third spot to the top.