Fans react to influencer Jordan Howlett's March Madness bracket prediction: "Bro this is embarrassing and I watched people pick Alabama"

Fans are buzzing over influencer Jordan Howlett’s bold March Madness bracket predictions. The NCAA March Madness account shared his picks Wednesday on X, sparking debate.

Howlett has UNC winning it all over Duke, Robert Morris upsetting Alabama, and Oklahoma making the Final Four. The 2025 NCAA Tournament tipped off with Selection Sunday on March 16.

Alabama, a No. 2 seed, faces 15-seed Robert Morris in the first round on March 21 at 12:40 PM ET, airing on truTV.

Fans reacted to Howlett's March Madness bracket prediction, with one posting:

"Bro this is embarrassing and I watched people pick Alabama"

“UNC wins a first four game and we’re doing this.. cmon,” one wrote.

Known for his bathroom mirror videos and fast-food commentary, Howlett’s football takes seemingly caught some off guard.

“Is this the guy that whispers in the mirror,” another wrote.

Other fans reacted:

“Your bracket is going to be done after the first slate of games buddy,” one wrote.

“First two are definitely possible but the third no chance .. Oklahoma shouldn’t even be in the NIT .. sec is BEYOND overrated .. I can’t wait for them all to be out by the end of the sweet 16!” other wrote.

“That would be sweet, after UNC gets by Ole Miss, then ISU, then MSU! Then the SEC, it could happen!” another wrote.

Alabama Crimson Tide enters as heavy favorite in March Madness

No. 15 seed Robert Morris faces No. 2 Alabama in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Alabama enters as a heavy favorite, with a 22.5-point spread, per Covers.

The Crimson Tide rank among the nation’s best, while Robert Morris faces an uphill battle against their size and skill.

NCAA Tournament Schedule:

First Four: March 18-19

First Round: March 20-21

Second Round: March 22-23

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 5 (Alamodome, San Antonio)

Championship: April 7 (Alamodome, San Antonio)

