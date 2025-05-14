"Fire up that LinkedIn": College hoops fans troll Collin Murray-Boyles over shooting woes at draft combine

On Tuesday, ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony posted a video on X showing South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles taking part in a spot-3 shooting drill at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

The combine runs from May 11-18, with the draft scheduled for June 25-26 in Brooklyn. Murray-Boyles is one of 106 early-entry candidates.

A top-10 selection would make Murray-Boyles the eighth South Carolina player taken in the first round and the first since Renaldo Balkman, who went No. 20 in 2006. Teams will focus on his three-point shooting during workouts.

A fan replied to the clip with a sarcastic comment:

“Fire up that LinkedIn”

“Dang.. Dude is going to be drafted by China,” another wrote.

“Start working on your resume buddy,” one commented.

“Has got to work on the shooting big time; hisofoot placement is what's taking off the rhythm,” one fan wrote.

“As a smaller 4, he needs a 3-point shot, or he's going to have a ceiling of Derrick Jones. Probably still a lottery pick, but maybe towards 20,” another fan commented.

“I don’t see that top 10 hype with this one,” another wrote.

Murray-Boyles averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 2024-25, shooting 58.6% from the field. His national ranks: 130th in scoring, tied for 50th in rebounds, 22nd in field-goal percentage, according to ESPN.

Collin Murray-Boyles is projected as a late lottery selection

Collin Murray-Boyles is projected as a late lottery selection following the NBA Draft lottery. South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said he is holding a roster spot open in case Murray-Boyles withdraws from the draft, according to Sports Illustrated.

Collin Murray-Boyles (3) during a men’s college basketball game- Source: Imagn

ESPN’s post-lottery mock draft projects the Toronto Raptors to select Murray-Boyles with the ninth pick. Toronto landed the No. 9 pick after falling in the lottery order. A scouting report cited by ESPN notes Murray-Boyles’ statistical profile and in-game tape appeal to front offices.

Murray-Boyles is also projected to the Chicago Bulls in another mock draft, slotted at No. 12. According to the Chicago Sun Times, Bulls executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas said:

“Everything is on the table.”

The Atlanta Hawks, holding the 13th pick, are another possible destination. The Hawks may see value in Murray-Boyles’ physicality at the power forward spot. However, with ESPN projecting him at No. 9, Atlanta may not get the opportunity to draft him.

