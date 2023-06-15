"Flagrant sexist trope" - Cavinder twins take journalist to task over 'misleading' article

The Cavinder Twins, Hanna and Haley, have never been afraid to call a spade a spade. They controversially decided to quit basketball at the age of twenty-two to pursue their social media careers, which they have managed to excel at.

They were among the very first student-athletes to cash in on the 2021 supreme court NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) ruling that allowed college athletes to make money off of their sweat and toil.

Things have been going well for them off the court. They faced some indiscretion recently when an article in 'The Free Press' by Ethan Strauss caused a storm on social media and led to the twins coming down heavily on its misogynistic and sexist content.

Not ones to back down, they had a response ready to go immediately after the article became a trending topic on social media. Hanna Cavinder clarified that the interview leading to the article was obtained under false pretenses.

She claims that they were led to believe that it would be a piece on life after The NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) ruling.

They are rumored to have amassed a net worth of $5 million since the ruling. Hanna had no idea that the interview would lead to a hit piece. It was certain that they were not going to take it lying down.

The twin's response

Hanna felt betrayed by the piece. She explained that they welcomed the writer into their home and allowed him a day-to-day peek into their lives.

"The interview for this article was obtained by a false pretense that it would be written about life after NIL, why we didn't take our fifth year, our passions, and business opportunities." - Hanna Cavinder

She doesn't hold back, claiming that the piece was a step back for women simply trying to chase their dreams and inspire other women.

Is there an anti-Cavinder propaganda campaign?

The article in question by Ethan Strauss begins in the most insulting way possible, considering the basketball careers that the twins have had so far.

"The Cavinder Twins, the emerging oligarchs of women’s college basketball, aren’t the best players. But they might be the best-looking." - Ethan Strauss

The article goes on to point out how the twins make decisions and how they get all of the endorsement deals because they were blonde, not because of their talents. He suggests that they use their potential sex appeal to corner a huge market at the expense of other more talented student-athletes.

Dr.LyndaBarnes @MrsBarnesII Cavinder Twins blast ‘hot girl’ story: We were duped

The Cavinder twins said they are disgusted over a recent interview they claim was a “blatant sexist trope” to exploit their looks and undermine their athletic and business ventures. Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who became to… Cavinder Twins blast ‘hot girl’ story: We were duped The Cavinder twins said they are disgusted over a recent interview they claim was a “blatant sexist trope” to exploit their looks and undermine their athletic and business ventures. Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who became to… https://t.co/P2tfcRRWjX

The insinuation made was unfortunate and just goes to show that women still have to face such bias in this day and age. The twins deserve better, and their response to the baseless article shall inspire other women to stand up for themselves.

Poll : 0 votes