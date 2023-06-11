Cavinder twins take in NBA Finals Game 4 with courtside seats, meet Neymar

Haley and Hanna Cavinder recently made their WWE television debuts. They were recently spotted sitting courtside during the NBA Finals Game 4 between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

The Cavinder twins are former college basketball players who played for Miami Hurricanes. They were leading figures in college sports endorsements when they played. They continue to enjoy a large social media following on platforms like TikTok with millions of followers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With their courtside seats, the twins were the center of attention and even hobnobbed with soccer superstar Neymar.

Cavinder Twins with Neymar

The girls were seen shaking Neymar's hand and enjoying the moment. The twins also had a great view of the Conor McGregor controversy, which broke the internet. They posted a video in which they could be seen lip-syncing to the audio of “That’s my man.” They turned the camera to center court, where Conor McGregor punched Heat mascot Burnie and reportedly sent him to the emergency room.

Their outing in Game 4 was also posted by the NBA and got 6.5 million views on Instagram.

Neymar's message to Jimmy Butler after Game 4

Neymar and Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is apparently a PSG fan! Neymar came out to Game 4 of the NBA Finals to return the favor.

However, it was not an ideal display by Butler and his squad. The Heat fell to the Nuggets 108-95 and now trail the series 3-1.

Neymar had some encouraging words for Butler. The Brazilian was quick to show support on Instagram.

"Not done yet! Let's go JB" was Neymar's message to Jimmy Butler. Facing elimination with each game being a do-or-die situation, Butler needs every last bit of support and motivation to overcome Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Poll : 0 votes