When is Game 5 of the NBA Finals 2023? Date, time, venue and more

The Denver Nuggets find themselves in prime position going into Game 5 of the NBA Finals 2023. With a commanding 3-1 lead after their 108-95 win in Game 4, the Nuggets head home to play the next game.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals 2023 will be played in Ball Arena in Denver. With Miami stealing a win on the road in Game 2, the Nuggets were bound to return home one way or another.

Game 5 will be played on Monday, June 12th. The game will be broadcast on ABC at 8:30 PM ET. The game can also be viewed by international fans with an NBA League Pass subscription or on Youtube TV.

Game 4 was an outright display of dominance on Denver's part. Nikola Jokic dropped a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds. However, the Nuggets saw Aaron Gordon shine brightest as he dropped 27 points on the night. Bruce Brown Jr. was also a valuable contributor off the bench with 21 points.

The Nuggets' offensive integrity held out against Miami's late-game efforts. With some scintillating defense on Denver's part paving the way for future success, the Nuggets will hope to make the most of their three-day rest before Game 5.

Game 5 of NBA Finals 2023 could be Denver's crowning moment

The Denver Nuggets could realistically put an end to matters in Game 5. With a chance to close out the series at home, the Nuggets could make franchise history by winning their first NBA title.

The history certainly seems to support Denver in this case. With a 3-1 lead heading into the next game, the Nuggets have some of the best odds in NBA history. Only one team has ever made it back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

While a comeback isn't out of the question for this Miami team, it does seem unlikely given the circumstances.

The pair of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray seem virtually unstoppable at this point in time. Considering that the next game is in the Mile High City, Miami will have a tough time getting acclimatizing to the altitude given the short turnaround time as well.

With a lot of factors favoring Denver, it is hard to imagine Jokic and the Nuggets losing the next game. With a legacy being built before our eyes, fans will look forward to seeing what this team can present in what poses to be a decisive Game 5.

