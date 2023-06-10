Who sang the national anthem at NBA Finals Game 4 tonight?

Laurana Strachan, a native of South Florida, sang the United States national anthem in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals. The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat face off on Friday at the Kaseya Center in South Beach.

Strachan gained praise for her rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner to start Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals. One fan even said:

"This beautiful black women NAILED it. The NA. Lady Laurana Strachan. And let's hope that the Nuggy’s jinxed themselves tonight by slapping hands before the anthem was over."

It was not Strachan's first time singing the national anthem before a Miami Heat game. She also sang Star-Spangled Banner before Game 5 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Boston Celtics.

A fan also praised her performance last year, saying:

"Laurana Strachan performed a stunning rendition of the National Anthem before Game 5 of Boston vs Miami."

Laurana Strachan in the news back in 2018

Laurana Strachan performing the national anthem in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. (Photo: David Titchenal/Twitter)

Laurena Strachan made headlines back in 2018 when she wasn't paid for a performance at an event by a city commissioner. Strachan told WSVN Miami that she has been singing since she was a child and it's something that she enjoys doing for a living.

"I've been singing since I was 5 years old, a very long time," Strachan said. "It's something I enjoy doing. It's my life. It's definitely who I am."

Why is the national anthem played before the NBA Finals?

Kahara Hodges performs the national anthem before Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals

It has always been a tradition before sporting events in the United States that the national anthem is sung. But what is the reasoning behind it?

According to NBC Miami, the Star-Spangled Banner is seen as an introduction to the event that will be taking place. It's also a way to honor the country and the people who shaped the United States.

It was first used in a sporting event way back in 1918 during the World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. It has become a tradition ever since, but it wasn't until 1931 that the United States declared it as its national anthem.

The Star-Spangled Banner was mostly known as a wartime anthem during the 1800s. There are other songs used to honor the country such as America the Beautiful, Hail, Columbia and My Country, Tis of Thee.

