"They are so connected on the court" - JJ Reddick crowns Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as the best duo in the NBA

JJ Redick reckons Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray is the best duo in the NBA. The debut NBA Finalists with the Denver Nuggets have left their mark on these playoffs with their unstoppable two-man game. Both have interchanged their roles depending on their opponents and strategies.

Jokic has averaged 30.5 points, 13.4 rebounds and 10.1 rebounds, while Murray has tallied 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest in the 2023 playoffs.

The duo became the first pair of teammates to record a triple-double in an NBA Finals game in Game 3 against the Miami Heat. JJ Redick reflected on their dominance in that contest and the playoffs during the last episode of The Old Man & The Three podcast, saying:

"Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic is the best duo in the NBA. Their skillsets complement each other so well, and they can play their two-man action in so many different ways... Their ability to mix up different actions and just make it fluid... They are so connected on the basketball court."

The Nuggets went up against elite defensive teams like the LA Lakers and Miami Heat, and both teams haven't had an answer to Jokic and Murray's chemistry. They are both versatile. Jokic can be just as efficient as a ball-handler, while Murray is solid at setting screens and rolling to the basket.

Not many teams have that luxury on their rosters. Their presence gives the Nuggets' offense the dynamic edge they've had compared to their opponents, and it could be why they'll likely end up as the 2023 champions.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray is a dynasty-worthy pairing

The Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray era in Denver started in 2016. They failed to make the playoffs in their first two years but have been to the postseason five consecutive times since then. The only time they failed to get past the first round was in 2022, with Murray out injured.

Jokic and Murray, when healthy, have made two conference finals, including this year. The Nuggets made their finals debut with the former aged 28 years and the latter, 26. The other four core members of the current roster, Michael Porter Jr. (24), Aaron Gordon (26), Bruce Brown (26) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (30), are all under 30 and have several years left to be key contributors.

These pieces mesh well. Their chemistry has been immaculate, as seen in the playoffs, and the regular season, where they finished first in the Western Conference. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's cohesiveness remains the core component of the Nuggets' success, as their overall offensive package allows them to be efficient and their teammates.

With a young group already in the finals, the Nuggets' window of winning more championships could span for another five years at least, barring any major injuries to their core players.

