Flau’jae Johnson’s stepdad Ameen Brooks hyped despite only 4 LSU stars set to return for next season

Flau'Jae Johnson's stepfather, Ameen Brooks, is pumped up for the LSU Lady Tigers' 2025-26 season despite having four players returning from last year's roster.

Ad

The four returnees are Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Kailyn Gilbert and Jada Richard. Johnson and Williams were starters last season while Gilbert was a key contributor off the bench.

Richard played quality minutes as a freshman guard, and her usage would likely improve next season since some of her upperclassmen have either graduated or entered the transfer portal.

Ad

Trending

Six LSU players have opted to test the portal. They were Amani Bartlett, Last-Tear Poa, Aalyah Del Rosario, Mjracle Sheppard, Jersey Wolfenbarger and Sa’Myah Smith.

Poa committed to Arizona State while Del Rosario was snapped up by Vanderbilt. Virginia signed up Smith while Tennessee scooped up Wolfenbarger. This leaves Bartlett and Sheppard still searching for a new team.

Aneesah Morrow and Shayeann Day-Wilson have exhausted their four-year college eligibility with LSU and won't return next season.

Ad

Despite the departures of eight Lady Tigers players, the team had a haul from the high school ranks and the transfer portal. LSU acquired highly-rated freshmen Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage and Isabella Hines.

The team also gained the commitments of Notre Dame forward Kate Koval and East Carolina's Amiya Joyner from the transfer portal.

LSU still has open scholarship spots for at least five women's basketball players and the coaching staff is still waiting for the commitments of those who visited the school this offseason.

Ad

LSU is in the hunt for MiLaysia Fulwiley and Serah Williams

There were reports that LSU is targeting two more quality players from the transfer portal. One is from the Big 10 Conference and the other is from a perennial SEC rival who was one of the key contributors to the Gamecocks' national final stints in 2024 and 2025.

Former Wisconsin forward Serah Williams and South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley are Kim Mulkey and her coaching staff's primary transfer portal targets. Williams visited Baton Rouge last week, and the Lady Tigers are still waiting for her answer.

Ad

On the other hand, Fulwiley, who was a thorn in LSU's campaign in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, has entered the portal with a "do not contact" tag. She may have a team on her mind, and reports suggest the Lady Tigers are the prime candidate to secure her commitment.

The South Carolina star posted averages of 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals while playing only 18.9 minutes per game last season. Williams had 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game in her third season with Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here